Modified Schaff Trend Cycle

Revolutionize Your Trading with the Enhanced Schaff Trend Cycle Indicator! 🚀

Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with our Advanced Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) Indicator, an indicator to deliver faster, more accurate signals than ever before. Built on the foundation of Doug Schaff's classic STC, this upgraded version integrates cutting-edge enhancements to suit the demands of modern traders.

Why Choose This Indicator?

  • Precision Redefined:
    • Improved calculations for sharper trend identification, minimizing false signals in volatile markets.

  • Faster Signals:
    • Reacts to market changes with lightning speed, helping you stay ahead of the curve.

  • Enhanced Filtering:
    • Smart algorithms reduce noise, ensuring you only act on the most reliable signals.

  • Versatility:
    • Ideal for Forex, stocks, crypto, and more, on any timeframe.

  • User-Friendly Interface:
    • Intuitive design with customizable parameters for traders of all experience levels.

Key Features:

  1. Dynamic Overbought/Oversold Zones:
    • Adaptive thresholds intelligently adjust to changing market conditions.

  2. Dual Signal Modes:
    • Choose between standard mode for smooth trend detection or aggressive mode for quicker entries.

  3. Multi-Timeframe Compatibility:
    • Analyze trends across multiple timeframes without leaving your chart.

  4. Visual Alerts:
    • Stay informed with on-screen, email, or push notifications when key levels are crossed.

  5. Backtesting-Ready:
    • Optimize your strategy with seamless backtesting support for historical data.

How Can It Improve Your Trading?

  • Catch Early Reversals:
    • Spot trend shifts with precision before the crowd does.

  • Maximize Profits:
    • Ride trends confidently with confirmation signals tailored to minimize drawdowns.

  • Reduce Stress:
    • Let the indicator guide your decisions, taking the guesswork out of trading.

Who Is It For?

  • Day traders, swing traders, and even long-term investors looking for a proven edge.
  • Perfect for beginners seeking simplicity and pros desiring advanced capabilities.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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