Close Charts Now

What is Close Charts Now?

Do you have multiple charts open in MetaTrader 5 and need to close them all with a single click? Close Charts Now is the ideal solution for traders looking to save time and keep their workspace clean and organized. This script is designed to automatically close all open charts in your terminal, streamlining your workflow and avoiding tedious manual tasks.

Features

  • Simplicity: Just drag and drop.
  • Efficiency: Save time by removing unnecessary charts in seconds.
  • Ease of use: No complicated settings, just run the script and you're done.
  • Reliability: Designed with clean and functional code, ensuring consistent results.

Why choose “Close Charts Now”?

Whether you are a trader managing dozens of charts or someone simply looking to improve the MetaTrader 5 user experience, this script is an essential tool in your arsenal.

Download now and experience the convenience of closing all your charts instantly. Make your trading more agile with Close Charts Now!


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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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