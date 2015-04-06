Expert Gold Printing is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD), powered by advanced proprietary trading algorithms. It combines a high-precision scalping strategy with intelligent position management and risk management to capture high-probability market opportunities while maintaining disciplined control over risk.

The EA continuously analyzes market momentum and changing volatility to identify favorable entry conditions. Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss, while a built-in Trailing Stop dynamically locks in profits and helps maximize winning trades as the market moves in your favor.

Designed for simplicity and reliability, Expert Gold Printing is quick to install and easy to use. Both beginners and experienced traders can start trading immediately with the default settings (optimized for 2-digit Gold pricing. For 3-digit Gold brokers, please refer to the note below.)—no complicated set files required.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 600 (points) Stop Loss = 1500 (points) Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 50 (points) Time Start = 01:30 Time End = 22:30 Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

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