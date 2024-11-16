Bonus: get free EA Quantum USDJPY when you buy EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD. Message me after you purchase.

To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency, each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature.

EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities.

Enjoy an exciting trading system with low risk and high probability. EA is very easy and simple to install, you just need to install the default.

Settings:

Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 2.0 to 4.5 (= 2 mean auto lot size = 0.02 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 250 (points) Stop Loss = 500 (points) Trailing = 9 (points) Start Trailing = 30 (points) Time Start = 01:30 Time End = 22:30 Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend: