Quantum Scalper GBPUSD

5

EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities.

To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency, each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature.

Bonus: get free EA Quantum USDJPY when you buy EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD. Message me after you purchase.

Enjoy an exciting trading system with low risk and high probability. EA is very easy and simple to install, you just need to install the default.

Settings: 

 Fixed Lot     = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 2.0 to 4.5 (= 2 mean auto lot size = 0.02 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 250(points)
 Stop Loss  = 500(points)
 Trailing  = 9 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 30 (points)
 Time Start  = 01:30
 Time End  = 22:30
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for GBPUSD.

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and allow hedging. Min Balance: $100

Avis 5
Eliezer Forlin
540
Eliezer Forlin 2025.09.22 06:52 
 

For now everything is very good, all open positions have a SL, gain with trailing but constant. Thanks

ThN
24
ThN 2025.09.19 15:18 
 

Good price EA with stop loss and trailing stop, safer than grid or martingale

A T
33
A T 2025.08.24 07:38 
 

Great and simple EA thank you

Produits recommandés
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Night Rocker eurchf
Sergey Sobakin
Experts
Night Rocker EURCHF EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on EURCHF. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
Moving Average protec
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Moving Average protec ====================================== The Robot is based on one standard moving average Indicator.No other Indicator required ========================================== The ea is based on a simple Moving average crossover.The default settings are already profitable.But you can change the settings and decide which averages you wan to  cross. =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
5 (1)
Experts
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
MACD COMBINED 2MA GOOD EA
Cuong Pham
Experts
The EA created based on this strategy: This EMA crossover trading strategy is made with MACD. For MACD, you can avoid false signals from this EMA crossover. With this strategy, you can get more accurate signals. So this is more profitable . Strategy required FAST EMA SLOW EMA MACD with default setting How Signals come Buy Signal: When FAST EMA cross SLOW EMA from lower to upper, then you have to wait for MACD confirmation. After crossover, when you see MACD above 0.0 level, then you can take buy
Oscillator 4 Expert
Alexander Chertnik
Experts
Oscillator 4 Expert Advisor for GBPUSD 1H chart. EA using 4 oscillators for generating signal: Rsi, Stoch, Wpr, Cci. All trades covered by fixed   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit . Minimum trading deposit   100 $ . Symbol: GBPUSD  Timeframe: 1H No Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.       Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.      User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only) developed, tested an
EA Safe Scalper
Sayed Mohammad Mosavi
4 (1)
Experts
EA Safe Scalper is an advanced expert advisor for MT4 that based on WPR & Stochastic indicators. it determines overbought/oversold points and open safe & reliable orders.   Our greatest effort in making this expert has been to protect your capital. There Is No Martingale No Grid! --- Contact me in messages for free gift after purchase!  --- Recommended Symbols: NQ100(Nasdaq) - XAUUSD Recommended Timeframes: H1 - M5 Parameters: slippage: max slippage magic number: unique number to determine EA
EMA COMBINED CCI GOOD EA
Cuong Pham
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy requirements You need to set-up the chart manually for this strategy. You need three mt4 default indicator: FAST EMA (Exponential Moving Average of the close price) SLOW EMA (Exponential Moving Average of the close price) CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Buy signal: When FAST EMA is above the SLOW EMA, you can take buy when CCI crosses 0.0 level from bottom to top. Sell signal: When FAST EMA is below the SLOW EMA, you can take sell entry when CCI crosses 0.0 level from top to bottom . The
EA Matsuwa
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Thank you for seeing this information about the Forex Robot Matsuwa. It appears that the robot's main trading logic is based on analyzing the price gap between the current price and the price of the candlesticks that have passed over a specified barback period. Based on this analysis, the robot determines the future price trend and makes either a BUY or SELL order when the price gap reaches a certain intensity value. The EA template seems to have several functions, including Grid entry, trailin
EA Fox
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
TugOfWar
Erwin Rustandi
4 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
ABM System
Anatoly Garmatyuk
Experts
An automatic trading system created from the author's strategy, which is based on the analysis of configurations of three indicators: ADX, Bands and MA. The Expert Advisor has a highly customizable mode, it can trade using a fixed Stop Loss and / or Take Profit, dynamic Stop Loss and / or Take Profit, closing when an opposite signal appears, as well as various combinations of these modes. The system is designed for medium and long-term trading. The system is fully automatic. Please, pay attentio
DYJ ThreeMACross
Daying Cao
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on three Moving Average indicators. ThreeMACross is based on the following idea: crossing of three Moving Average lines (Fast, Middle and slow ones) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses above Slow MA (MA3). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses below Slow MA (MA3). Signals to close buy positions are generate
MacS
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Fully Automated Robot Based on the MACD and Stochastic Indicator combined. You also have the option to hide the TP and SL. ==> You have 4 Options to trade ==> 1. Set TP and SL ==> 2.Trailing the trade when in profit ==> 3.Close at opposite signal ==> 4.Martingale option works on all Time Frames. On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.  I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure. You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Bull Bat MT4
Ryuki Ohno
Experts
Cet Expert Advisor (EA)   repose sur une logique simple mais robuste, qui détecte l’écart entre deux moyennes mobiles exponentielles (EMA20 et EMA200), ainsi que le moment où le prix croise l’EMA200, pour entrer en position dans la direction de la tendance. Il est conçu pour capturer les mouvements forts du marché et tirer parti des tendances avec une stratégie de suivi de tendance capable de viser de grandes amplitudes. Paramètres recommandés : Paire de devises :   USDJPY Unité de temps :   H1
Smart win mcp expert
PAVEL KARAKULOV
5 (1)
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor based on the strategy of breaking through levels and trading on the trend. You can you it for scalp with little take profits. Martingale and averaging are NOT used! Use a demo account to check the expert's performance! It is necessary to conduct tests of each pair before making a decision to use it in the expert! Does not work correctly in the tester! Usd demo acc to test it. Main strategy settings: Easy and Hard . For the Hard method you must use stricter mon
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Experts
Un conseiller expert qui négocie à l'intersection de deux moyennes mobiles utilise la troisième moyenne mobile pour filtrer la direction actuelle de la tendance. Il a des paramètres d'entrée flexibles, mais en même temps simples. Résolution de problèmes ->   ICI   / Version MT5 ->   ICI   / Instruction   ->       ICI     Avantages: Configuration simple et intuitive Convient à tout type d'instrument et à tout délai Dispose de trois types de notifications Système enfichable de chevauchement du pr
King Scalper
Le Dang Nguyen Hoang Vu
Experts
King Scalper  is a smart ea that uses the Zigzag indicator to find out sensitivity situation of market price. with this point,  King Scalper EA  automatically create trend line that market movement reacted in this point. with zigzag find the highest and lowest price (support and resistance) and with this point EA trend line. it changes and updates automatically ... if price touches this line expert decide to act with it. BUY or SEll depended on the market situation. you can manage your time that
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
Radiant Trend EA
Khandokar Shakil Rana
Experts
Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced Forex MT4 Expert Advisor, designed to capitalize on market trends using a proven Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy. Built for traders who seek consistent results, this EA combines trend-following with robust money management techniques to optimize your trades. Key Features : EMA Trend-Following Strategy : The EA tracks market trends using the EMA indicator, ensuring trades are aligned with the prevailing direction, improving entr
BBMAV Crossover Robot
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
Le   BBMAV Crossover Robot   est un outil puissant conçu pour automatiser   les stratégies de croisement des bandes de Bollinger et des moyennes mobiles   . Il combine plusieurs indicateurs pour générer des signaux fiables pour le trading. En exploitant le croisement de ces indicateurs, le robot identifie les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels sur le marché. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres de l'indicateur et activer ou désactiver des fonctions spécifiques en fonction de leu
Dax M30 Keltner GreenPips
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live for DAX (DE30) M30 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  KELTNER CHANNEL  breakout.   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT.   To catch more profits there is also a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 5-year lon
GoldenHawk Mt4
Van Thuan Le
Experts
GoldenHawk EA is an Expert Advisor developed for trading gold (XAU/USD). It combines multiple strategies, including Price Action and technical indicators such as Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Parabolic SAR, to support trend analysis and entry point identification. EA Setup Details  Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $200 Min leverage 1:100  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended
Doji Trader GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live for GBPUSD H1 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  DOJI CANDLE PATTERN . It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP  pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT.  To catch more  PROFITS  there are  BREAKEVEN and TRAILING STOP functions  in the strategy. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt
Pure Trend EA
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
OPENING PRICE:  $30 (3 copies left) Next price: $59 Final price:  $99 Pure Trend EA is a low-risk expert that is fully automated with fixed stoploss and take profit. You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance. This EA is based on pure trend movements that is based on Stochastic and MACD. No Martingale No Grid Broker and deposit Any broker with small spreads is suitable. Recommended deposit:   $300 or more. Minimum deposit:   $100  Currency pairs and
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Experts
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Ichimoku Strategies EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Ichimoku Cloud Strategy EA MT4 est un outil avancé conçu exclusivement pour MetaTrader 4, simplifiant les activités de trading en exploitant l’indicateur Ichimoku Cloud pour automatiser les entrées et sorties de trades basées sur six stratégies distinctes. L’EA prend en charge les configurations de trading inversé dans des zones clés, offrant une polyvalence dans la gestion des trades. Largement testé, il propose des méthodes d’entrée précises, des règles de sortie flexibles et une gestion avanc
SPD Fractal Breakout
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
This trading system is based on criteria of various technical indicators . These include fractals , Alligator and ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) . This algorithm uses a hedging strategy in the zone of volatility. To explain it: if fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth line, the pending Sell Stop order to open the position should be placed 1 point below the low bar, which formed a fractal. If the fractal to sell is below the Alligator's Teeth line,
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (28)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1052)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.9 (20)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
BB Scalping Expert est mon dernier chef-d'œuvre en matière de cassure, de scalping et de trading sans martingale pour l'or avec précision ! Ce système gère les cassures en combinant les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur zigzag. Plusieurs ordres en attente sont placés au plus haut et au plus bas des bandes de Bollinger. Lorsqu'il se déclenche, un stop suiveur suit le prix de cassure jusqu'à ce que les ordres soient stoppés. L'EA utilise l'indicateur zigzag pour un stop loss dynamique afin de pr
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.17 (6)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Système de trading en grille sans Martingale pour l'or (XAUUSD) L'EA Gold Throne est un Expert Advisor conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une méthodologie de trading en grille structurée, évitant ainsi le recours à la gestion de l'argent par martingale. Au lieu d'augmenter la taille des lots de manière exponentielle après des pertes, l'EA utilise une approche de taille de lot fixe ou ajustable progressivement, offrant aux traders un meilleur contr
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
GoldMinerFX
Van Hoa Nguyen
5 (3)
Experts
GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
Plus de l'auteur
Deep Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing the latest automated trading system for the Gold market (XAUUSD) - EA Deep Gold - programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy analyzes price movements and correlates them with indicators to find high probability signals and enter trades. Combined with the Trailing method to optimize profits along with tight Stop Loss to control risks. Stop Loss, Trailing parameters... are available for users to customize according to their own plans. The EA's strategy is suitable fo
Monster Pips Hunter
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introducing a unique trading strategy with the latest logic on Expert Advisor Monster Pips Hunter - automatic robot trading on Forex and Gold market. This EA is programmed with advanced algorithms and has been continuously improved over the years to build optimal trading strategies. The EA tracks tick volatility patterns on a logarithmic scale to find high probability trading opportunities, where the logarithmic function is applied as a target to maintain stability and consistency of signals. Co
Beating Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Beating Gold is an automated trading robot on the Gold (XAUUSD) market with a powerful scalping trading strategy. The EA is programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy continuously monitors price movements and correlates them with momentum cycles to search for high probability signal patterns. Trailing is applied in the EA to lock profits and quickly exit the market with low risk, the trades also have Stop Loss available. The EA has been optimized for easy installation and us
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Flasher Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (2)
Experts
Flasher Scalper is an auto-trading Expert Advisor for the Forex market. The EA is programmed with premium algorithms and unique scalper strategies. The EA continuously monitors the market and correlation of currency pairs to compare and find the best trading opportunities. Flasher Scalper's trading strategy has Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing parameters available to manage risk and optimize performance. EA is suitable for accounts with small balances from 200 USD. The EA has been optimized and
All Seeing Eye
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA All-Seeing Eye is the latest trading robot for Forex and Gold market. Programmed with advanced and unique algorithms, the strategy identifies distinct volatility patterns for entry and exit to optimize performance, control risk and take advantage of short-term trends. Combines scalping and Trailing methods to quickly capture small profits and quickly exit the market. Stop Loss, Trailing parameters are customizable in the settings. EA has been optimized with default settings, users can start w
Little Pips on EURUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Little Pips on EURUSD is an automated trading robot programmed specifically for EURUSD with advanced and unique algorithms to deliver stable and efficient performance. The EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the same time according to price movement patterns and executes trades according to the momentum of whichever side is stronger, along with Trailing and position management methods to form a complete and consistent strategy. Trading orders have Stop Loss or are closed at the end of the
Quantum Gold Supreme
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introducing EA Quantum Gold Supreme is an automated trading robot programmed with advanced and exclusive algorithms to create groundbreaking and effective trading strategies. EA dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with a scalper strategy that combines smart position management, along with a unique entry method to capture the specific movements of Gold. Trade orders have (Max) Stop Loss parameters along with Trailing to manage risk and optimize performance. Enjoy an exciting trading system wit
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Baby Pips Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Advisor Baby Pips Scalper is programmed with advanced and unique algorithms in our latest generation of automated trading robots. The EA analyzes price volatility and searches for quality trading patterns to trigger open and close signals for trades. The EA strategy combines scalping with Trailing to optimize performance. Positions can also be closed by signal patterns before hitting Stop Loss, so Stop Loss can be set to a higher value for more flexibility of the strategy. The EA has been
Hamster Gold Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Singularity Pips
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4.67 (3)
Experts
Introducing the latest automated trading Robot for Forex and Gold markets with advanced and exclusive algorithms. Expert Advisor Singularit Pips applies scalper methods based on Micro Trends and Tick Patterns. EA enters the market with Buy/Sell Stop entry method, looking for quality trading opportunities with high probability, then applies Trailing to quickly exit the position. Trading orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account. EA is simple and easy to use, no need for set files and no
Golden Vista
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introducing the automated trading system dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) - EA Golden Vistar is a combination of momentum, volatility models combined with scalper and position management methods to optimize performance and control risks. Users can also set the MA moving average as a trend filter for signals. The EA strategy requires Stop Loss set to a large value to implement position management and cover floating positions. The EA settings are simple and easy to use. You can start with th
One Bot Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (1)
Experts
EA One Bot Scalper is the latest automated trading robot for Forex and Gold market programmed with advanced algorithms. This EA is an integration of computational modeling engines to find the best trading signals with high winning probability. Combined with the scalper method to quickly exit the market with low risk. Orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account and have Trailing Stop feature to optimize performance. The EA has been optimized for ease of installation and use. You just need
Gold Impulse Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Gold Impulse Trading is an automated trading robot for the Gold (XAUUSD) market programmed with advanced proprietary algorithms. The EA applies a Scalper strategy combining position management and risk management to optimize performance and reduce risk. The strategy monitors evolving volatility to search for high probability trading signals. All trades have Stop Loss to protect the account, along with Trailing for optimization. EA is easy to install and use without complicated file sets.
Go Solo Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Go Solo Gold is the latest generation of robots dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with improvements in algorithms to optimize performance. Signal models are built closely according to Tickdata fluctuations to find high probability and low risk opportunities. Along with Scalper strategy to follow short-term trends and quickly exit the market to preserve profits. EA is suitable for XAUUSD with strong volatility and opportunities. Users can start with a balance of $ 200 and default setti
Golden Essence
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Golden Essence is an automated trading robot dedicated to the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Programmed with advanced algorithms, the EA analyzes the volatility patterns in the correlation between the average values of popular indicators to determine reliable signals with high probability. Combines scalping and trailing methods for optimal performance. Trading orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account. EA is easy to install and use without complicated file sets. Just install default wit
Gold on the Go
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Gold on the Go is the latest generation of automated trading robots programmed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Smart trading algorithms analyze extreme tick movements and look for short-term trading opportunities. The signal patterns also correlate with popular indicators to help determine optimal price zones for signals. Along with scalper methods for quick exits from the market. EA positions are available with Stop Loss and Trailing. EA has been optimized for Gold for easy installation
Spring Pips
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Spring Pips is a fully automated trading system developed to operate on Forex and Gold currency pairs. Built with a proprietary blend of advanced algorithms, the EA is designed to analyze market conditions with precision, utilizing a combination of price action analysis, tick pattern recognition, and a time-based monitoring algorithm to detect high-probability trade setups. The strategy of Spring Pips follows a scalping approach - aimed at capturing small but consistent profits by entering an
Power EURGBP
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Power EURGBP is an automated trading robot programmed specifically for the EURGBP currency pair. The EA applies almost the same strategy as the EAs Power of EURUSD and Power GBPUSD. The EA applies a multi-timeframe and multi-MA analysis strategy of multiple currency pairs to determine the strength of the EUR and the strength of the GBP . From there, determine the strength correlation and create trading signals. + The strength of EUR is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with EU
Alpha Algo
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Alpha Algo is an automated trading robot for forex and gold markets. The EA is programmed with advanced and intelligent algorithms, with a unique trading strategy to control risks and optimize performance. The signals are built on volatility patterns with high winning probability. The EA strategy focuses on position management and risk management with trades closed during the day with the "In Day Trading" parameter like soft Stop Loss. Max Stop Loss parameters are also available, along wi
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Beautiful Pips
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Beautiful Pips is an automated trading robot for Forex and Gold markets. The strategy is built by advanced and unique algorithms, identifying price movement patterns to find high-performance trading signals. Combining scalpers and smart position management methods, trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, or floating positions are controlled by risk by position management algorithms or Max Stop Loss, Close on Friday (in the setting panel). Bonus: get free EA Martings on EURUSD when y
Neuralink
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor Neuralink uses the most advanced and exclusive automated trading algorithms. Trading signals are analyzed from correlated movements of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frames. Combine scalper and Trailing Stop strategies to close positions when profit targets are reached. The EA uses the DCA strategy to manage floating positions. The EA has been optimized and simple to use. If you do not have experience using EA, you should use the Default Setting with initial capital from
Martings on EURUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Martings on EURUSD is an automated robot with a built-in Martingale strategy programmed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. The Martingale strategy is risky and may not be suitable for everyone. The EA combines the scalper method with Trailing in consecutive winning streaks to reduce risk and optimize performance and reduce the probability of consecutive losing streaks. This Expert designs trading signals based on the close correlation of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frame
Power GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
This is an auto-trading robot programmed specifically for the GBPUSD pair. EA Power GBPUSD is similar to the Power of EURUSD . However, this EA applies the correlation of the ichimoku Tenkan line along with 12 currency pairs and 3 timeframes to determine the power strength of GBP and USD. + The strength of GBP is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with GBP: EURGBP, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY. + The strength of USD is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with USD: A
Da Vinci Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (2)
Experts
Introducing the latest generation of automated trading robots for the Forex and Gold markets. EA Da Vinci Code is programmed with advanced algorithms, demonstrating smart trading strategies to create efficient and consistent trades. Trailing and Stop Loss options help users optimize performance, lock profits by Trailing and control risks by Stop Loss. Signal models are determined according to price movement models that have been tested with high probability. The EA is suitable for currency pair
Golden Leaf
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Golden Leaf is programmed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). EA trades completely automatically on the MT4 platform by analyzing price and tick patterns and momentum, combined with intelligent noise filtering algorithms to calculate trading signals. The EA strategy combines scalping with trailing methods to optimize performance and manage risk. All trades have Stop Loss, along with the option to turn on/off the Trailing feature. EA is simple to use and install, users only need to ins
Quantum USDJPY
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Quantum USDJPY is an automated trading system developed for the USD/JPY currency pair. It uses a scalping strategy, managing positions based on specific market conditions. The system analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum to identify potential entry points. The EA places simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. It executes a trade based on which side exhibits stronger momentum. Position management includes a Trailing Stop and predefined maximum Stop Loss levels, designed to
Filtrer:
Eliezer Forlin
540
Eliezer Forlin 2025.09.22 06:52 
 

For now everything is very good, all open positions have a SL, gain with trailing but constant. Thanks

ThN
24
ThN 2025.09.19 15:18 
 

Good price EA with stop loss and trailing stop, safer than grid or martingale

A T
33
A T 2025.08.24 07:38 
 

Great and simple EA thank you

Ale
36
Ale 2025.08.22 23:41 
 

Best EA scalper on forex value

Toshiba1947
664
Toshiba1947 2025.02.13 20:39 
 

Ein wirklich gut funktionierenden EA, sehr gute Ausgewogenheit zwischen Gewinn und Verlust zu Gunsten Gewinn. Bravo

Répondre à l'avis