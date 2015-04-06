Purple Wave AI Trader - advisor for working with two currency pairs:

AUDUSD and EURGBP. The latest advances in AI were applied in its development.

Purple Wave AI Trader has been tested for over a year to take into account all the subtleties of trading in its work.

Efficiency and security of transactions are what the developers were aiming for when creating the advisor.

The advisor does not use dangerous strategies - martingale, grid and arbitrage.





The advisor works on the following currency pairs:



AUDUSD M30

EURGBP M30

Indicators used for signal models:

RSI

MACD

Price Action Patterns





Buy the Purple Wave AI Trader advisor to appreciate its work!





Installation:

Open all the above currency pairs on the M30 timeframe and simply drag the advisor

for each of them - the adviser will set up the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss itself. Nothing else needs to be set up, but you can try to choose your own settings.





The advisor is designed for trading on 5-digit quotes.



