The Vingo AI Trader Advisor is a product of the technical thought of an experienced team of traders. Its work uses the latest developments in the field of artificial intelligence and neural networks. Machine learning has made it possible to take into account many nuances in trading, thanks to which it was possible to achieve exceptional accuracy and security of transactions. The development team is always in touch, ensuring that users will always receive answers to questions and help in solving emerging problems



Signal models are based on indicators such as:

RSI

CCI

Price Action Patterns

Averaging and order grid are not used. The advisor opens one deal and builds a dynamic price channel.





Vingo AI Trader Advisor can work on 3 currency pairs simultaneously:

EURUSD

USDCAD

GBPUSD

Installation:

Open all the above currency pairs on the M30 timeframe and simply drag the advisor to each of them - the advisor will set the required magic number and configure the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss. Nothing else needs to be configured, but you can try to select your own settings.





All model parameters are built into the advisor code and therefore it has a large weight, so as not to use third-party files to load models for each currency pair.





The advisor is designed for trading on 5-digit quotes.



