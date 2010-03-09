Raven AI Vector MT5

Raven AI Vector – an intelligent trading advisor created by an experienced team of professionals.

It is based on modern artificial intelligence technologies: two independent neural networks work in tandem - one is responsible for finding entry points into the market, and the other evaluates the potential profitability of the transaction and determines the best moment to close it.

The advisor uses a classic trading approach, where only one transaction can be open on each currency pair at any given time. The lot size is determined based on the specified risk level. Strategies related to averaging, martingale and arbitrage are not applied.

Reliable tools are used for market analysis:

• RSI

• CCI

• Price Action patterns

The advisor works with three currency pairs:

• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDCAD

Trading is conducted on the M15 timeframe, which allows you to quickly respond to market changes and adapt to price dynamics.

MT4 version: Click here

Installation:

Open the charts of the listed currency pairs with the M15 timeframe. Add the Raven AI Vector advisor to each of them – it will automatically set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and also assign unique magic numbers. No additional settings are required, but if necessary, you can adapt the parameters to your trading style.

Raven AI Vector – is an advanced tool for automated trading that combines modern technologies and proven methods of market analysis!



