This Program will not execute any trades!



Works on any chart and any time frame!



This is the MT4 version.

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125598?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page



This EA will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day, week, month and year. Updating constantly in real time.



The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day.

The weekly resests back to zero at open of a new market open week

The monthly resets back to zero at open of a new market open month.

The yearly resets back to zero at open of a new market open year.

After each respective reset it will use your current equity at market open.

This Program is intended to help you track your possitive or negative gains. Helping you make more informed trading decisions.





I also have a very exciting new trading program which has the (Track all Gains RJS) incorparated and will seek to always been in a trade!! (Continuous Trading RJS) Follow this link to find out more!

MT4 :

MT5 : Coming soon!!







