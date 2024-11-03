Donar EA

Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles.

Key Features:

  • Adaptive trading time windows
  • Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both)
  • Robust risk management
  • Dynamic lot sizing
  • Comprehensive performance tracking

Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry and exit, with built-in safeguards to protect trading capital and optimize potential returns. It allows precise control over trading parameters, enabling traders to fine-tune the strategy to their specific market conditions and risk tolerance.

Recommended Usage:

  • Suitable for traders seeking automated, rule-based trading
  • Requires thorough backtesting and optimization
  • Recommend starting with conservative settings



Symbol XAUSD
Timeframe  5 min or higher
 Capital  4000$,
Cent account 400$
Account type  any


Symbol EURUSD, GBPUSD
Timeframe 5 min or higher
Capital 200$
Account type any

Setfiles EURUSD, GBPUSD

Risk Settings:

  • Lot Size Mode 

    • Controls how position sizes are calculated
    • FIXED: Uses the exact lot size specified in Lotsize
    • BALANCE: Automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance using BalanceIncrement

  • Lot Size

    • When in FIXED mode, this is the exact trading volume used
    • Default is 0.01 lots (1 micro lot)
    • Only used directly in fixed mode

  • Lotsize per Balance 

    • Used in BALANCE mode to calculate position sizing
    • Formula: (Account Balance ÷ BalanceIncrement) × Fixed Lot Size
    • Example: With BalanceIncrement=2000 and Lotsize=0.01:
      • At $2000 balance: 0.01 lots
      • At $4000 balance: 0.02 lots
      • At $6000 balance: 0.03 lots

  • Maximum Drawdown % 

    • Monitors account equity drops from initial balance
    • If drawdown exceeds this percentage, closes all positions
    • Disabled when set to 0
    • Example: If set to 10%, closes all trades if account drops 10% from starting balance

  • Maximum Spread Check 

    • Controls whether the EA monitors the spread
    • When enabled, prevents trading when spread exceeds MaxSpread
    • Helps avoid trading in poor market conditions

  • Maximum Spread 

    • Maximum allowed difference between bid and ask prices
    • Measured in points
    • EA won't open new positions if spread exceeds this value
    • Only active if UseMaxSpread is true

EA Trade Settings:

  • Step Distance in Pips 

    • Controls the minimum price movement needed for new trade entry
    • Used for grid trading strategy
    • Example: If set to 35, new trades only open after 35 pip movement from previous price

  • Time Window within Trades 

    • Defines a time window during which the EA looks for trading opportunities after recording a reference price
    • When this window starts, the EA records the current price as a reference
    • During this time window:
    • If price moves up by PipsStep pips from reference, triggers a buy signal
    • If price moves down by PipsStep pips from reference, triggers a sell signal
    • When the time window expires, EA resets by taking a new reference price
    • Essentially creates a "decision period" where the EA watches for significant price movements from a fixed reference point
    • Each new window starts with a fresh reference price, preventing stale price comparisons
    • Works in conjunction with PipsStep to identify trading opportunities based on price movement within a specific timeframe

  • Take Profit 

    • Target profit level for trades
    • Used to calculate when to close profitable positions
    • Based on total profit across all open positions

  • Trailing Step 

    • Distance for trailing stop movements
    • How far the trailing stop follows the price
    • Helps lock in profits while letting winners run

  • Trailing Start 

    • Minimum profit needed before trailing stop activates
    • Prevents trailing stop from activating too early
    • Measured in pips/points

Time Settings:

  • Starting Time 

    • Hour when EA begins trading (24-hour format)
    • EA won't open new positions before this time

  • End Time 

    • Hour when EA stops trading (24-hour format)
    • EA won't open new positions after this time

Miscellaneous Settings:

  • Magic Number 

    • Unique identifier for this EA's trades
    • Used to distinguish trades from different EAs/strategies
    • Important for managing multiple EAs on same account

  • Show Info Box 

    • Controls visibility of information dashboard
    • Shows real-time statistics when enabled
    • Displays balance, equity, profits, etc.

  • Code Execution Speed 

    • Controls how often the EA updates (in milliseconds)

  • Comment 

    • Text label attached to all trades
    • Used for identifying trades in platform


This Expert Advisor (EA) is provided "as is" without any warranties or guarantees of any kind, either expressed or implied. The use of this EA is at your own risk.
  1. No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading in the forex market involves substantial risk and there is always the potential for loss.
  2. User Responsibility: The user is solely responsible for any trading decisions made using this EA. It is strongly recommended to thoroughly test the EA on a demo account before using it with real funds.
  3. Market Volatility: Forex markets can be highly volatile and unpredictable. This EA may not perform as expected under all market conditions.
  4. Technical Issues: The EA may be subject to technical failures, delays, or errors. The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred due to such issues.
  5. No Financial Advice: This EA does not constitute financial advice. Users should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.











Produits recommandés
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken As
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilitaires
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
Le spécialiste HERMES est un robot pour Meta Trader dont l'objectif est de travailler avec les propres tendances et stratégies du robot. OBTENEZ HERMES GOLD PRO INSTALLÉ ET FONCTIONNANT GRATUITEMENT SUR VOTRE COMPTE, DEMANDEZ-MOI UN MESSAGE PRIVÉ. RECOMMANDATION D'UTILISATION SUR LA PÉRIODE : H1 HERMES a été développé pour fonctionner sur le métal américain XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES est un Expert de longue date en SCALPING assertif, et ainsi, il peut rester 1,2,3 jours sans trader, selon la valeu
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Long and Short PRO EA
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
5 (2)
Experts
Long and Short PRO EA is an improved advisor Long and Short FREE EA (unfortunately, users down conduct assessments on purpose, so we had to release a paid version). All the functions that were requested are implemented. The code has been rewritten and many errors have been fixed, including those related to closing positions. This advice will be improved in the future. One of the Yarukami Mnukakashi family of advisors for gold (XAUUSD). You can also trade Forex currency pairs. Work with a spread
Heavy Duty
Elie Almachaalany
5 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can actually outsmart a market by placing BUY and SELL orders when the requirements are met. It uses an advanced technology to place orders in the right time with the right lot. This robot is designed for beginners yet expert traders: Most of the inner parameters are hidden from user so that even a beginner will not mess up. You can download this Ea and back-test. I personally used a 99.9% real tick data for back-testing for an accurate result.  All
Dark Kakashi PRO EA
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
Experts
Dark Kakashi PRO EA is an improved Dark Kakashi FREE EA advisor (unfortunately, they deliberately knock down the ratings, so they had to release a paid version). All the functions that were requested are implemented. The code has been rewritten and many errors have been fixed, including those related to closing positions. This advisor will be further improved. One of the Yarukami Mnukakashi advisor family for gold (XAUUSD) . You can also trade Forex currency pairs. Work with a spread of up to
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
SmartStep FX
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartStep FX – The New Generation of Grid Trading Are you looking for a solid, fully automated Expert Advisor ready to generate consistent profits in Forex? SmartStep FX is designed for traders who want real results with a proven strategy. What makes SmartStep FX unique? SmartStep FX comes with optimized parameters – no need to change anything. Optimized for AUDCAD on M5 – a stable pair with relatively low volatility. Dynamic grid management – customizable entry levels in pips to ada
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 4. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set
Bollinger Bands with Stochastic Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the price touch the Bollinger Bands and enter Stochastic oversold/overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currencies pairs are  CHFJPY and GBPNZD . T he recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H1. This Expert
SureBot
Salvador Ursua
Experts
SureBot is a very simple yet powerful trading robot with initial balance as low as $100. All you need to do is install it on your MT4 platform and it will do trading automatically without you monitoring it. You will also be notified if an order has begun executing. Simply install the MT4 app on your mobile device (ex. Android/iPhone). It will execute orders based on potential trend and price strength. Order lot sizes are based on you preferred risk for each trade where the default is 1% of your
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Mir Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Mir Station MT4  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Mir Station MT4     Have  neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation Mir Station MT4         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT4     is a plug and play system Mir Station MT4     It
ISS Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
ISS Station MT4        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions       ISS Station MT4         Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation       ISS Station MT4               It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT4     is a plug and play
Best Martingale Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
EA Martingale is a popular betting strategy that has been applied to various forms of gambling, including trading and investing. However, it's important to note that Martingale strategies can be extremely risky and are not recommended for serious financial endeavors, as they can lead to substantial losses. This strategy relies on the idea of doubling your bet after each losing trade in the hope of eventually making a profit. Here's how you might apply a Martingale strategy in the context of Elec
Alexandrit
Florian Riedrich
5 (1)
Experts
Launch Promo: $50 This is just a start. So the price is low. As soon I have time to improve the EA, the price will rise. This is my own developed EA "Alexandrit" The basic idea behind it is trading the Trend. It trades currency pairs only (no metals or indices). My personal profit-goal: 8% per month. More is possible, but it  comes with risks of course. Max DD should not exceed 50%. You can chose to cut all positions when a DD exceeds a certain amount. No AI, neural network, ChatGPT is used
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   est un EA de scalping agressif. Il utilise principalement les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur Parabolic SAR , qui détecte rapidement les petits changements de tendance sur des périodes courtes. Le robot place des ordres en attente pour réagir rapidement lors de la prise de bénéfices. Sa méthode de recouvrement repose sur une grille avec martingale en option , et peut ouvrir jusqu’à 15 positions en recouvrement avec multiplicateur de lots. Avec compteur de ticks , le bot n’est
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.78 (23)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (23)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (62)
Experts
1 copy left for $225 Next price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1057)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.43 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (90)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (34)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Promotion de lancement : Nombre limité d'exemplaires disponibles au prix actuel Prix ​​final : 990$ NOUVEAU : obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bienvenue sur DayTrade Pro Algo !   Après des années d'étude des marchés et de programmation de différentes stratégies, j'ai trouvé un algorithme qui a tout ce dont un bon système de trading a
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Lancer la promo ! Plus que quelques exemplaires à 449$! Prochain prix : 599$ Prix ​​final : 999$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro rejoint le club des EA de Gold trading, mais avec une
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.54 (26)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
3.15 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Golden Blitz MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.75 (4)
Experts
EA Gold Blitz   – Une solution de trading de l'or sûre et efficace Promotion de lancement Il ne reste que 1 copies au prix actuel !  Prochain prix : 699.99 $  Prix final : 1999.99 $  Version MT5 Bonjour ! Je suis EA Gold Blitz   , le deuxième EA de la famille Diamond Forex Group, spécialement conçu pour le trading de l'or (XAU/USD). Avec des fonctionnalités exceptionnelles et une approche axée sur la sécurité, je promets de fournir une expérience de trading de l'or durable et efficace pour les
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
BB Scalping Expert est mon dernier chef-d'œuvre en matière de cassure, de scalping et de trading sans martingale pour l'or avec précision ! Ce système gère les cassures en combinant les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur zigzag. Plusieurs ordres en attente sont placés au plus haut et au plus bas des bandes de Bollinger. Lorsqu'il se déclenche, un stop suiveur suit le prix de cassure jusqu'à ce que les ordres soient stoppés. L'EA utilise l'indicateur zigzag pour un stop loss dynamique afin de pr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (8)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Plus de l'auteur
Belenus EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
Experts
The Belenus EA employs a straightforward yet effective strategy based on a fundamental economic principle. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA capitalizes on the simplicity of long-term economic growth. The strategy rests on the historical trend of global economic expansion, which has consistently benefited certain financial instruments like index or stock CFDs. However, the challenge lies in capturing this growth while avoiding substantial overnight holding costs imposed by br
FREE
Filtrer:
LuisaSPR
24
LuisaSPR 2024.11.13 01:38 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

erdinger
34
erdinger 2024.11.11 17:20 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis