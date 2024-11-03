Donar EA

Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles.

Key Features:

  • Adaptive trading time windows
  • Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both)
  • Robust risk management
  • Dynamic lot sizing
  • Comprehensive performance tracking

Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry and exit, with built-in safeguards to protect trading capital and optimize potential returns. It allows precise control over trading parameters, enabling traders to fine-tune the strategy to their specific market conditions and risk tolerance.

Recommended Usage:

  • Suitable for traders seeking automated, rule-based trading
  • Requires thorough backtesting and optimization
  • Recommend starting with conservative settings



Symbol XAUSD
Timeframe  5 min or higher
 Capital  4000$,
Cent account 400$
Account type  any


Symbol EURUSD, GBPUSD
Timeframe 5 min or higher
Capital 200$
Account type any

Setfiles EURUSD, GBPUSD

Risk Settings:

  • Lot Size Mode 

    • Controls how position sizes are calculated
    • FIXED: Uses the exact lot size specified in Lotsize
    • BALANCE: Automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance using BalanceIncrement

  • Lot Size

    • When in FIXED mode, this is the exact trading volume used
    • Default is 0.01 lots (1 micro lot)
    • Only used directly in fixed mode

  • Lotsize per Balance 

    • Used in BALANCE mode to calculate position sizing
    • Formula: (Account Balance ÷ BalanceIncrement) × Fixed Lot Size
    • Example: With BalanceIncrement=2000 and Lotsize=0.01:
      • At $2000 balance: 0.01 lots
      • At $4000 balance: 0.02 lots
      • At $6000 balance: 0.03 lots

  • Maximum Drawdown % 

    • Monitors account equity drops from initial balance
    • If drawdown exceeds this percentage, closes all positions
    • Disabled when set to 0
    • Example: If set to 10%, closes all trades if account drops 10% from starting balance

  • Maximum Spread Check 

    • Controls whether the EA monitors the spread
    • When enabled, prevents trading when spread exceeds MaxSpread
    • Helps avoid trading in poor market conditions

  • Maximum Spread 

    • Maximum allowed difference between bid and ask prices
    • Measured in points
    • EA won't open new positions if spread exceeds this value
    • Only active if UseMaxSpread is true

EA Trade Settings:

  • Step Distance in Pips 

    • Controls the minimum price movement needed for new trade entry
    • Used for grid trading strategy
    • Example: If set to 35, new trades only open after 35 pip movement from previous price

  • Time Window within Trades 

    • Defines a time window during which the EA looks for trading opportunities after recording a reference price
    • When this window starts, the EA records the current price as a reference
    • During this time window:
    • If price moves up by PipsStep pips from reference, triggers a buy signal
    • If price moves down by PipsStep pips from reference, triggers a sell signal
    • When the time window expires, EA resets by taking a new reference price
    • Essentially creates a "decision period" where the EA watches for significant price movements from a fixed reference point
    • Each new window starts with a fresh reference price, preventing stale price comparisons
    • Works in conjunction with PipsStep to identify trading opportunities based on price movement within a specific timeframe

  • Take Profit 

    • Target profit level for trades
    • Used to calculate when to close profitable positions
    • Based on total profit across all open positions

  • Trailing Step 

    • Distance for trailing stop movements
    • How far the trailing stop follows the price
    • Helps lock in profits while letting winners run

  • Trailing Start 

    • Minimum profit needed before trailing stop activates
    • Prevents trailing stop from activating too early
    • Measured in pips/points

Time Settings:

  • Starting Time 

    • Hour when EA begins trading (24-hour format)
    • EA won't open new positions before this time

  • End Time 

    • Hour when EA stops trading (24-hour format)
    • EA won't open new positions after this time

Miscellaneous Settings:

  • Magic Number 

    • Unique identifier for this EA's trades
    • Used to distinguish trades from different EAs/strategies
    • Important for managing multiple EAs on same account

  • Show Info Box 

    • Controls visibility of information dashboard
    • Shows real-time statistics when enabled
    • Displays balance, equity, profits, etc.

  • Code Execution Speed 

    • Controls how often the EA updates (in milliseconds)

  • Comment 

    • Text label attached to all trades
    • Used for identifying trades in platform


This Expert Advisor (EA) is provided "as is" without any warranties or guarantees of any kind, either expressed or implied. The use of this EA is at your own risk.
  1. No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading in the forex market involves substantial risk and there is always the potential for loss.
  2. User Responsibility: The user is solely responsible for any trading decisions made using this EA. It is strongly recommended to thoroughly test the EA on a demo account before using it with real funds.
  3. Market Volatility: Forex markets can be highly volatile and unpredictable. This EA may not perform as expected under all market conditions.
  4. Technical Issues: The EA may be subject to technical failures, delays, or errors. The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred due to such issues.
  5. No Financial Advice: This EA does not constitute financial advice. Users should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.











Altri dall’autore
Belenus EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
Experts
The Belenus EA employs a straightforward yet effective strategy based on a fundamental economic principle. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA capitalizes on the simplicity of long-term economic growth. The strategy rests on the historical trend of global economic expansion, which has consistently benefited certain financial instruments like index or stock CFDs. However, the challenge lies in capturing this growth while avoiding substantial overnight holding costs imposed by br
FREE
Filtro:
LuisaSPR
24
LuisaSPR 2024.11.13 01:38 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

erdinger
34
erdinger 2024.11.11 17:20 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione