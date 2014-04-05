The MR-Score Probability Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders seeking an edge in identifying overbought and oversold conditions. It calculates the statistical MR-Score of price movements, providing an intuitive measure of how far the current price deviates from its historical average. Additionally, it computes the probability of price movements using the cumulative normal distribution, helping traders assess market conditions with confidence.

Key Features

MR-Score Calculation:

Measures price deviations from the mean in standard deviations.

Helps identify statistically significant price levels.

Probability Estimation:

Computes the likelihood of current price movements using a cumulative normal distribution.

Outputs probabilities as a percentage for easier interpretation.

Customizable Period:

Adjust the calculation period to suit your trading style or market conditions.

User-Friendly Visualization:

Displays the MR-Score and probability as separate lines in a dedicated indicator window.

Uses distinct colors for better clarity (Blue for MR-Score, Orange for Probability).

Versatile Application:

Ideal for mean reversion strategies, volatility assessments, or identifying potential breakout conditions.

How It Works

The indicator calculates the mean and standard deviation of price movements over a user-defined period. The MR-Score is computed as:

Z = Price − Mean Standard Deviation Z = \frac{\text{Price} - \text{Mean}}{\text{Standard Deviation}}

The cumulative normal distribution (Erf function) is used to estimate the probability of price movements beyond the current level.

Benefits for Traders

Mean Reversion : Spot overbought and oversold levels with precision.

: Spot overbought and oversold levels with precision. Breakout Detection : Identify areas where prices may break away from the mean.

: Identify areas where prices may break away from the mean. Improved Risk Management: Assess probabilities to make data-driven trading decisions.

Inputs

Period : Define the number of bars used for the calculation.

: Define the number of bars used for the calculation. Colors and Line Styles: Customize the appearance of MR-Score and probability lines.

Use Cases

Mean Reversion:

Use extreme MR-Score values (e.g., greater than +2 or less than -2) to anticipate price reversals.

Trend Continuation:

Utilize probabilities to confirm trends or identify low-risk entry points during retracements.

Volatility Analysis:

Detect periods of high or low volatility using fluctuations in the MR-Score.

Example Usage: EA Code for MR-Score Indicator

Here’s an example of how you can use the MR-Score Probability Indicator within an Expert Advisor (EA):

#property strict input int period = 14 ; int mrScoreHandle; int probHandle; double mrScore[]; double prob[]; int OnInit () { mrScoreHandle = iCustom ( Symbol (), Period (), "MR-Score" , period); if (mrScoreHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating MR-Score indicator: " , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } probHandle = iCustom ( Symbol (), Period (), "MR-Score" , period); if (probHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating Probability indicator: " , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } Print ( "Indicators initialized successfully" ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (mrScoreHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (mrScoreHandle); if (probHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (probHandle); } void OnTick () { if ( CopyBuffer (mrScoreHandle, 0 , 0 , 1 , mrScore) < 0 || CopyBuffer (probHandle, 0 , 0 , 1 , prob) < 0 ) { Print ( "Error copying indicator data: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } double currentMRScore = mrScore[ 0 ]; double currentProbability = prob[ 0 ]; if (currentMRScore > 2 ) { Print ( "Overbought condition: MR-Score is " , currentMRScore); } else if (currentMRScore < - 2 ) { Print ( "Oversold condition: MR-Score is " , currentMRScore); } if (currentProbability > 70 ) { Print ( "High probability: " , currentProbability, "% for price continuation." ); } }

Why Choose This Indicator?

The MR-Score Probability Indicator combines statistical rigor with trading practicality. It is perfect for traders looking for reliable, data-driven signals to enhance their strategies. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this indicator adapts seamlessly to your trading needs.

Note: This indicator does not provide standalone buy or sell signals. It is a supplementary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy. Always use it in conjunction with your analysis and risk management practices.



