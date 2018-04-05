PAIZigZag Breakout

Functionalities
- Open an order by signal MA and Zigzag breakout
- Customizable indicator settings
- Customizable break-even AND TP SL
- Grid trading when trade in Loss
- Implements a martingale features 

Recommendations
- Currency pairs: Major currency pairs
- Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD, USDJPY
- Not recommended : XAUUSD
- Timeframe: 5M / 15M / 1H
- Minimum deposit: $1000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000
- Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500
- Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads.
- Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended)


Warning
- Withdraw profits every day
- High risk

Setup Default Recommend
InpOrderSize=0.01
InpMartin=0.5
InpMaximalLots=5.0
InpTakeProfitPips=800
InpStopLossPips=500
InpMinimalProfit=200
TrailingStopPips=200

InpoffonGridAndMartingale=true

InpGrid1=200

iMaxDrawdownCurrent=5.0
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