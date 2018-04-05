PHedging Close Bar
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Functionalities
- Open an order After closing the candlestick
- Open buy and sell orders simultaneously
- Customizable break-even AND TP SL
- Implements Martingale and Hedging features
Recommendations
- Currency pairs: Major currency pairs
- Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD
- Not recommended : XAUUSD
- Timeframe: 5M / 15M / 1H
- Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000
- Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500
- Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads.
- Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended)
Warning
- Withdraw profits every day
- High risk*
- Retrospective testing before use*
Setup Default Recommend
InpOrderSize=0.01
InpMartin=0.5
InpMaximalLots=5.0
InpTakeProfitPips=800
InpStopLossPips=500
InpMinimalProfit=200
TrailingStopPips=200
InpoffonGridAndMartingale=true*
InpGrid1=200
iMaxDrawdownCurrent=5.0