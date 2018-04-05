PStrategy Ichimoku

Functionalities
- Open buy and sell order After Ichimoku
- Customizable break-even AND TP SL
- Implements Martingale Features

Recommendations
- Currency pairs: Major currency pairs
- Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD
- Not recommended : XAUUSD
- Timeframe: 15M / 1H
- Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000
- Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500
- Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads.
- Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended)


Warning
- Withdraw profits every day
- High risk*
- Retrospective testing before use*

Setup Default Recommend
InpOrderSize = 0.01
InpMartin = 0.5
InpTakeProfitPips=1000
InpStopLossPips=500
InpMinimalProfit=200
TrailingStopPips=200

InpoffonGridAndMartingale=true*

InpGrid1=200

iMaxDrawdownCurrent=5.0
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