Position Limit Monitor Full: Total Control of Your Trading Operations

Are you looking for an efficient way to manage both your open positions and pending orders? Position Limit Monitor Full is the all-in-one solution you need to maintain total control over your trading activity.

Key Features:

Real-time Monitoring: Constantly tracks the number of open positions and pending orders in your account.

Customizable Limits: Easily set the maximum number of open positions and pending orders you want to maintain.

Automatic Management: Closes the oldest position or cancels the oldest pending order when the set limits are reached.

Breakdown by Asset: Quickly visualize how many positions you have open for each symbol.

Constant Updates: Information is refreshed every second to keep you always informed.

Benefits:

Improved Risk Management: Avoid overloading positions and orders, keeping your exposure under control.

Time-Saving: No more manual counting or closing positions to maintain your desired limits.

Peace of Mind: Rest assured that your account will never exceed the maximum numbers you set.

Clear Visibility: Get an overview of your open trades and pending orders at a glance.

Flexibility: Adapt the robot to your trading strategy by adjusting the limits according to your needs.

Input Parameters:

MAX_POSITIONS: Set the maximum number of allowed open positions (default: 99).

MAX_PENDING_ORDERS: Define the maximum number of allowed pending orders (default: 199).

TEXT_COLOR: Choose the text color for the displayed information (default: White).

BG_COLOR: Select the background color of the screen (default: Black).

Position Limit Monitor Full is easy to use and highly customizable. Whether you are a beginner looking to stay in control or a professional needing an efficient management tool, this robot is perfect for you.

Don’t let an excess of open positions or pending orders put your account at risk. Get Position Limit Monitor Full today and take total control of your trading.

Optimize your risk management and improve your trading discipline with Position Limit Monitor Full!



