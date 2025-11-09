Vertex EA Pro

🧠 Vertex EA Pro — Intelligent Multi-Strategy Trading System

Vertex EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to combine dynamic money management with an adaptive trading algorithm.
The EA operates stably under various market conditions thanks to advanced signal filtering and risk-control mechanisms.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Dynamic Money Management – Automatically adjusts trade volume based on the user-defined risk level.

  • Spread and Time Control – Avoids opening trades in unfavorable market conditions.

  • Advanced AI Mode – Detects trend direction and entry points using adaptive market cycle analysis.

  • Flexible Trailing Stop – Smart trade management that protects floating profits and minimizes drawdown.

  • Highly Customizable – Full control of parameters such as StopLoss, TakeProfit, trading hours, and entry filters.

🕒 Trading Time

Vertex EA Pro can trade at any time of day, but users can limit trading hours using StartHour and StopHour to avoid high-volatility periods.

💱 Recommended Currency Pairs

For best performance, use the EA on stable pairs with moderate or low spreads:

EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF

💼 Recommended Account Type

  • ECN or ECN.Pro accounts

  • 5-digit pricing

  • Low spread and fast execution

⚖️ Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum deposit: from 100 currency units

  • Timeframe: any (M15–H1 recommended)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4


Plus de l'auteur
Robot Bitcoin Ai
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
Bitcoin AI Robot – One-Way DCA Strategy with Smart Trailing Stop The Bitcoin market is always highly volatile – sometimes it rises quickly, and sometimes it experiences deep corrections. Instead of trying to guess the peaks and troughs, the Bitcoin AI Robot helps investors take advantage of price movements in a single, consistent, and controlled direction. What is a One-Way DCA Strategy? DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) is a method of breaking down capital and gradually buying as the market
Quantum Pulse
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
Quantum Pulse EA is a flexible and powerful automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. The EA helps traders manage risk, adjust trade volumes, and adapt effectively to market fluctuations. Recommended Trading Pairs: GBPCAD AUDCAD GBPAUD These currency pairs are selected for their relative stability and strong compatibility with the EA’s strategy, optimizing trade management and risk control. Key Features: Flexible Lot Management: Set the initial trade size with Lots (d
Goldv3
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
Gold V3 – The Real Gold Trading Robot Are you looking for a powerful, safe, and stable Gold trading robot?   Try Gold V3 – completely different to the risks associated with robot/martingale networks appearing in the market. The Difference of Gold V3 Real strategy: Based on breaking unique daily support levels, with a high volatility prioritization for Gold. Risk management information: Each fixed TP/SL order and a trailing stop to maximize profits and minimize losses. 7 integrated strategie
Smart DCA AI 2
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
️ Smart DCA AI 2 – A new generation intelligent Expert Advisor for MT4   Smart DCA AI 2 is a powerful upgraded version of the Smart DCA AI automated trading system, developed by experts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.   The EA applies the DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy combined with AI trend analysis and a dynamic Trailing Stop system, helping to optimize profits and ensure capital safety intelligently.   Outstanding features   Intelligent DCA strategy   Automatically averages pri
TPHunter
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
TPHunter EA — Intelligent trading system with maximum risk control TPHunter EA is an automated trading expert advisor designed for investors who value discipline, risk control, and long-term stability. Inspired by the image of a "black panther hunting" — agile, precise, and determined — this EA focuses on optimizing entry points, protecting accounts, and maintaining a tight risk structure. ️ Structure and Operating Philosophy TPHunter operates on the principle: "A system with good risk
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis