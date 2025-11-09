🧠 Vertex EA Pro — Intelligent Multi-Strategy Trading System

Vertex EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to combine dynamic money management with an adaptive trading algorithm.

The EA operates stably under various market conditions thanks to advanced signal filtering and risk-control mechanisms.

⚙️ Key Features

Dynamic Money Management – Automatically adjusts trade volume based on the user-defined risk level.

Spread and Time Control – Avoids opening trades in unfavorable market conditions.

Advanced AI Mode – Detects trend direction and entry points using adaptive market cycle analysis.

Flexible Trailing Stop – Smart trade management that protects floating profits and minimizes drawdown.

Highly Customizable – Full control of parameters such as StopLoss, TakeProfit, trading hours, and entry filters.

🕒 Trading Time

Vertex EA Pro can trade at any time of day, but users can limit trading hours using StartHour and StopHour to avoid high-volatility periods.

💱 Recommended Currency Pairs

For best performance, use the EA on stable pairs with moderate or low spreads:

EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF

💼 Recommended Account Type

ECN or ECN.Pro accounts

5-digit pricing

Low spread and fast execution

⚖️ Minimum Requirements