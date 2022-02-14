VinaSun Scalping MT4
- Experts
- Pham Duy Dat
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 23 May 2022
- Activations: 7
VinaSun Scalping is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. The system focuses only Small and Steady Profits.
The improved exit logic reduces the drawdown and increases the efficiency of the system. In addition, the Stop Loss calculating algorithm works excellent adapting the Stop Loss levels to the current market volatility, decreasing the drawdown and increasing the Profit Factor of the system
The EA does not use grid, martingale, averaging or other dangerous strategies
Live Signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1099448
Only 1 copies of the EA left at $399!
Next price --> $599
MT5 version can be found here
Recommendations
- Use brokers that offer ecn or Raw accounts with minimum spreads;
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
- Min Account Balance: $50 (0.01lot/ Pairs)
- Recommended Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD
- Recommended timeframe: M15
- Lotsize -> Based Lot Size
- Take Profit Max -> Set Take Profit in Pips
- Stoploss Max -> Stop Loss calculating <= Stoploss Max
- Min Pips To Close -> Profit >= Min pips, system auto find exit points
- Secure Profit -> Add Extra pips When move to Break Even
- Break Even -> Pips move to Break Even
- Broker Auto Change Time -> Set TRUE if the broker shifts the GMT offset with +1 in Summer. Set FALSE if broker use same GMT offset whole year (Icmarkets == true)
- Manual GMT -> Server Time In Winter(eg: Icmarket +2GMT)
- Pause After Close Order Mode -> If True, System Pause After Close At Profit
- Min Pause After Close Order -> Set Min Pause After Close Order
- Trade On First Session in Monday -> Trade On Monday Morning
- Trade On Last Session in Friday -> Trade On Friday Night
- Max Spread Allowed -> Set Max Spread Allowed to Open Orders
- Max Open Slippage -> Set Max Open Slippage to Open Orders
- Max Close Slippage -> Set Max Close Slippage to Close Orders
- Volatility Filter, Pips -> Setting filter of market volatility for open trade
- Magic Number -> Set Unique Magic Number each Pairs
amazing bot and very powerfull even in other forex pairs...