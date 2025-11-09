Vertex EA Pro
Experts
- Luong Quang Nguyen
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 15
🧠 Vertex EA Pro — Intelligent Multi-Strategy Trading System
Vertex EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to combine dynamic money management with an adaptive trading algorithm.
The EA operates stably under various market conditions thanks to advanced signal filtering and risk-control mechanisms.
⚙️ Key Features
Dynamic Money Management – Automatically adjusts trade volume based on the user-defined risk level.
Spread and Time Control – Avoids opening trades in unfavorable market conditions.
Advanced AI Mode – Detects trend direction and entry points using adaptive market cycle analysis.
Flexible Trailing Stop – Smart trade management that protects floating profits and minimizes drawdown.
Highly Customizable – Full control of parameters such as StopLoss, TakeProfit, trading hours, and entry filters.
🕒 Trading Time
Vertex EA Pro can trade at any time of day, but users can limit trading hours using StartHour and StopHour to avoid high-volatility periods.
💱 Recommended Currency Pairs
For best performance, use the EA on stable pairs with moderate or low spreads:
EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF
💼 Recommended Account Type
ECN or ECN.Pro accounts
5-digit pricing
Low spread and fast execution
⚖️ Minimum Requirements
Minimum deposit: from 100 currency units
Timeframe: any (M15–H1 recommended)
Platform: MetaTrader 4