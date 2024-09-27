Dobiforex Chart Link

Chart Link Auxiliary Tool:

This tool acts as an interface between the open charts in MetaTrader and the expert on the main chart. Many multi-timeframe experts require this file to communicate with the open charts on the screen. You can easily connect your chart to the expert on the main chart by running this tool on your chart.

The primary function of this file is to send all events that occur on the open chart to the expert on the main chart. For instance, if the main chart places a guideline on the screen, changes to these guidelines might not reflect in the expert's parameters in the main panel. By dragging and dropping or running this tool on the chart, you can link them together, ensuring that changes on your chart are communicated to the expert on the main chart.

It also has a debugger and an active status checker for the expert on the main chart. If the connection to the expert on the main chart is lost, this tool performs several actions: first, it sends a notification to the MetaQuotes ID, then it alerts the trader via Telegram, and finally, it displays a warning on the current chart that the expert on the main panel has been disconnected.

To run this expert, you need to execute or drag and drop it onto the chart. In the input section, you can enter the main chart ID number; if you enter 0, the tool will automatically handle it, and it typically displays this on the screen as well. The next parameter allows you to input the necessary information for sending alerts to Telegram.

Notifications will be sent to the MetaQuotes ID if it is defined in the settings.

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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Dobiforex AI Service
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Dobiforex AI Service is a specialized platform offering smart trading assistance for forex traders. This assistant leverages advanced real-time market analysis to help traders make more informed decisions in their trading strategies. By signing up on the Dobiforex website and accessing their dedicated panel, users can integrate this intelligent service into their trading platform. Dobiforex, using advanced algorithms and machine learning, processes market data in real-time, delivering accurate
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MahsaTavasoli
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MahsaTavasoli 2024.09.27 14:55 
 

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Fazel Rezaei
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