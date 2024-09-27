Dobiforex Chart Link

Chart Link Auxiliary Tool:

This tool acts as an interface between the open charts in MetaTrader and the expert on the main chart. Many multi-timeframe experts require this file to communicate with the open charts on the screen. You can easily connect your chart to the expert on the main chart by running this tool on your chart.

The primary function of this file is to send all events that occur on the open chart to the expert on the main chart. For instance, if the main chart places a guideline on the screen, changes to these guidelines might not reflect in the expert's parameters in the main panel. By dragging and dropping or running this tool on the chart, you can link them together, ensuring that changes on your chart are communicated to the expert on the main chart.

It also has a debugger and an active status checker for the expert on the main chart. If the connection to the expert on the main chart is lost, this tool performs several actions: first, it sends a notification to the MetaQuotes ID, then it alerts the trader via Telegram, and finally, it displays a warning on the current chart that the expert on the main panel has been disconnected.

To run this expert, you need to execute or drag and drop it onto the chart. In the input section, you can enter the main chart ID number; if you enter 0, the tool will automatically handle it, and it typically displays this on the screen as well. The next parameter allows you to input the necessary information for sending alerts to Telegram.

Notifications will be sent to the MetaQuotes ID if it is defined in the settings.