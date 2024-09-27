Dobiforex AI Service

Strategy

This section allows traders to customize algorithms, chart patterns, structures, and levels so that the artificial intelligence in DobiForex can analyze the market based on these settings. The configurations in this section enable traders to implement their strategies according to specific needs or personal trading styles. Some functions are set as defaults and are mandatory, while others are utilized to enhance accuracy and rigor in confirmations and trade management. For example, traders can select which chart patterns (such as head and shoulders, triangles, etc.) and analytical algorithms (like moving averages, Elliott Wave, etc.) should be involved in market analysis. To visually display these strategies on the chart, you can activate their visibility through the settings menu during analysis. For a complete understanding of each of these methods, please refer to the tutorials section on the DobiForex website.