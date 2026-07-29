Minimalist Manager

Minimalist Manager is a manual trade-management panel for traders who place their own entries and want precise, fast control over risk, stops, and targets directly on the chart.

It is a discretionary tool. You decide when to enter; Minimalist Manager handles the sizing, stop-loss, take-profit, and break-even mechanics around your decision.

Key features

Risk-based position sizing. Set your risk as a percentage of balance, a fixed cash amount, or a fixed lot size. The lot is calculated automatically from your stop distance so every trade risks what you intend. The risk field shows your account currency symbol.

Mouse-driven execution mode. Arm execution mode with a customisable key, then move your mouse to set the stop-loss distance and left-click to place the trade. The stop follows the cursor and is held at the exact distance you choose.

Minimum and maximum stop-loss band. Define the tightest and widest stop you will accept in pips. The stop is clamped to stay within that band at all times.

Single take-profit. Set your target by risk-to-reward ratio or by pips. The take-profit accounts for the live spread so your intended distance is applied accurately.

Draggable management lines. Once a trade is open, drag the stop-loss, take-profit, and break-even lines directly on the chart to modify the live order. Changes are sent to your broker instantly.

Automatic break-even. Enable a draggable break-even line. When price reaches it, the stop is moved to your entry plus an offset to protect the position.

On-chart information. A bottom-corner readout shows a live candle-close countdown and the current spread.

Master visibility toggle. One button hides every line for a clean chart and brings them all back instantly.

Input parameters

Trade Setup

Default order type — market, limit, or stop. Magic number — identifies trades placed by this tool. Max slippage (points) — maximum allowed price deviation.

Risk mode 

Percentage of balance, fixed amount, or fixed lot. Risk percentage (%) — risk per trade when using percentage mode. Risk amount (account currency) — risk per trade when using fixed-amount mode. Fixed lot size — lot used when using fixed-lot mode. Override account balance? — use a custom balance figure for sizing. Custom balance (if overriding) — the balance value to size from.

Stop Loss (pips)

Minimum SL size (pips) — tightest allowed stop.

Maximum SL size (pips) — widest allowed stop.

Take Profit

TP measured by RR or pips — how the target is calculated. Take-profit enabled — turn the take-profit on or off. TP target (RR or pips) — the target size. Percent of position to close at TP — portion closed when the target is hit.

Break Even

Show break-even line? — enable the break-even feature. BE trigger distance (in R) — where the break-even line is placed. SL offset past entry on BE (pips) — how far beyond entry the stop is moved.

Panel

Panel X (from left) — horizontal screen position. Panel Y (from top) — vertical screen position. Start with panel expanded? — open or collapsed on load.

Hotkeys

Execution-mode key — single letter that arms execution mode. Execute trade (backup) — key to place a trade. Cancel all pending — key to remove pending orders. Close all positions — key to close open trades. Close 50 percent of each position — key to halve open trades. Switch order type — key to cycle order type.

Important

This is a manual utility and does not trade automatically. It does not perform actions in the Strategy Tester, which means the free trial available on every Market product cannot demonstrate its behaviour. The tool is designed for use on a live or demo chart with your own discretionary entries.


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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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