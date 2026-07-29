Minimalist Manager is a manual trade-management panel for traders who place their own entries and want precise, fast control over risk, stops, and targets directly on the chart.

It is a discretionary tool. You decide when to enter; Minimalist Manager handles the sizing, stop-loss, take-profit, and break-even mechanics around your decision.

Key features

Risk-based position sizing. Set your risk as a percentage of balance, a fixed cash amount, or a fixed lot size. The lot is calculated automatically from your stop distance so every trade risks what you intend. The risk field shows your account currency symbol.

Mouse-driven execution mode. Arm execution mode with a customisable key, then move your mouse to set the stop-loss distance and left-click to place the trade. The stop follows the cursor and is held at the exact distance you choose.

Minimum and maximum stop-loss band. Define the tightest and widest stop you will accept in pips. The stop is clamped to stay within that band at all times.

Single take-profit. Set your target by risk-to-reward ratio or by pips. The take-profit accounts for the live spread so your intended distance is applied accurately.

Draggable management lines. Once a trade is open, drag the stop-loss, take-profit, and break-even lines directly on the chart to modify the live order. Changes are sent to your broker instantly.

Automatic break-even. Enable a draggable break-even line. When price reaches it, the stop is moved to your entry plus an offset to protect the position.

On-chart information. A bottom-corner readout shows a live candle-close countdown and the current spread.

Master visibility toggle. One button hides every line for a clean chart and brings them all back instantly.

Input parameters

Trade Setup

Default order type — market, limit, or stop. Magic number — identifies trades placed by this tool. Max slippage (points) — maximum allowed price deviation.

Risk mode

Percentage of balance, fixed amount, or fixed lot. Risk percentage (%) — risk per trade when using percentage mode. Risk amount (account currency) — risk per trade when using fixed-amount mode. Fixed lot size — lot used when using fixed-lot mode. Override account balance? — use a custom balance figure for sizing. Custom balance (if overriding) — the balance value to size from.

Stop Loss (pips)

Minimum SL size (pips) — tightest allowed stop.

Maximum SL size (pips) — widest allowed stop.

Take Profit

TP measured by RR or pips — how the target is calculated. Take-profit enabled — turn the take-profit on or off. TP target (RR or pips) — the target size. Percent of position to close at TP — portion closed when the target is hit.

Break Even

Show break-even line? — enable the break-even feature. BE trigger distance (in R) — where the break-even line is placed. SL offset past entry on BE (pips) — how far beyond entry the stop is moved.

Panel

Panel X (from left) — horizontal screen position. Panel Y (from top) — vertical screen position. Start with panel expanded? — open or collapsed on load.

Hotkeys

Execution-mode key — single letter that arms execution mode. Execute trade (backup) — key to place a trade. Cancel all pending — key to remove pending orders. Close all positions — key to close open trades. Close 50 percent of each position — key to halve open trades. Switch order type — key to cycle order type.

Important

This is a manual utility and does not trade automatically. It does not perform actions in the Strategy Tester, which means the free trial available on every Market product cannot demonstrate its behaviour. The tool is designed for use on a live or demo chart with your own discretionary entries.