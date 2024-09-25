Double SMA Indicator

This algorithm is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that plots two simple moving averages (SMA) on a financial chart to assist in the technical analysis of price movements. Here's what the algorithm does:

  1. Two Simple Moving Averages (SMA):

    • The indicator uses two different SMA periods:
      • The first SMA (SMA1) has a longer period, set to 8 periods by default (SMA 8).
      • The second SMA (SMA2) has a shorter period, set to 3 periods by default (SMA 3).

  2. Calculation of the Moving Averages:

    • For each defined period, it calculates the average of the closing prices of the previous candles over a certain number of periods.
    • For example, for SMA8, the algorithm adds up the closing prices of the last 8 candles and divides the sum by 8 to get the moving average value.

  3. Visual Display:

    • It plots two lines on the chart:
      • A blue line for SMA8 (longer period).
      • A red line for SMA3 (shorter period).
    • The lines have a thickness of 2 pixels for better visibility.

  4. Purpose of the Indicator:

    • This indicator helps traders visualize short- and medium-term price trends by comparing the two moving averages. When the red line (SMA3) crosses above or below the blue line (SMA8), it can be interpreted as a trading signal:
      • An upward crossover of the red line above the blue line can indicate a buy signal.
      • A downward crossover can indicate a sell signal.

In summary:

This algorithm is a double SMA indicator used to identify trends or trading signals based on the crossovers of simple moving averages with different periods (8 and 3).


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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Log Returns Indicator
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This LogReturnsIndicator.mq5 calculates and displays the logarithmic returns ("log returns") of the closing prices of a financial asset. It computes the log-returns for each period using the formula: log return=ln⁡(close[i]close[i−1]) This measures the relative variation between consecutive closing prices in logarithmic terms, a method often used in finance to analyze the returns of financial assets. Benefits of Log Returns: Logarithmic returns are preferred in certain financial analyses b
Change Of State Indicator
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This MQL5 indicator, named "Change Of State-(Poisson Law).mq5", is designed to identify significant change points in price movements using a model based on the Poisson distribution. Here’s a summary of how it works: Purpose of the Indicator The indicator aims to mark significant change points on the price chart by using arrows to indicate when price variation exceeds a threshold defined by the Poisson distribution. Chart Display The points where price variations exceed the Poisson threshold ar
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