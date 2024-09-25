This algorithm is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that plots two simple moving averages (SMA) on a financial chart to assist in the technical analysis of price movements. Here's what the algorithm does:

Two Simple Moving Averages (SMA): The indicator uses two different SMA periods: The first SMA (SMA1) has a longer period, set to 8 periods by default (SMA 8). The second SMA (SMA2) has a shorter period, set to 3 periods by default (SMA 3).

Calculation of the Moving Averages: For each defined period, it calculates the average of the closing prices of the previous candles over a certain number of periods.

For example, for SMA8, the algorithm adds up the closing prices of the last 8 candles and divides the sum by 8 to get the moving average value. Visual Display: It plots two lines on the chart: A blue line for SMA8 (longer period). A red line for SMA3 (shorter period).

The lines have a thickness of 2 pixels for better visibility. Purpose of the Indicator: This indicator helps traders visualize short- and medium-term price trends by comparing the two moving averages. When the red line (SMA3) crosses above or below the blue line (SMA8), it can be interpreted as a trading signal: An upward crossover of the red line above the blue line can indicate a buy signal. A downward crossover can indicate a sell signal.



In summary:

This algorithm is a double SMA indicator used to identify trends or trading signals based on the crossovers of simple moving averages with different periods (8 and 3).