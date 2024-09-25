Change Of State Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 5
This MQL5 indicator, named "Change Of State-(Poisson Law).mq5", is designed to identify significant change points in price movements using a model based on the Poisson distribution. Here’s a summary of how it works:
Purpose of the Indicator
The indicator aims to mark significant change points on the price chart by using arrows to indicate when price variation exceeds a threshold defined by the Poisson distribution.
Chart Display
The points where price variations exceed the Poisson threshold are marked with a red arrow on the chart. These arrows represent moments when prices show significant changes.
Conclusion
This indicator is intended to identify moments when prices experience significant change, based on a probabilistic model (Poisson distribution). It displays red arrows at points where price variation is deemed significant, which can help spot potential reversal zones or entry/exit points for trading.
Purpose of the Indicator
The indicator aims to mark significant change points on the price chart by using arrows to indicate when price variation exceeds a threshold defined by the Poisson distribution.
Chart Display
The points where price variations exceed the Poisson threshold are marked with a red arrow on the chart. These arrows represent moments when prices show significant changes.
Conclusion
This indicator is intended to identify moments when prices experience significant change, based on a probabilistic model (Poisson distribution). It displays red arrows at points where price variation is deemed significant, which can help spot potential reversal zones or entry/exit points for trading.