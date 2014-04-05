ATR Trend System
- Indicators
- Aii Karadag
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The ATR Trade System is a sophisticated trading tool designed for active traders seeking precise entry and exit points based on market volatility. This system combines adaptive trend identification with dynamic support and resistance levels, making it suitable for any trading instrument and timeframe.
Key Features:
- Adaptive trend detection with color-coded signals
- Multiple volatility modes (Tight to FOMC) for different market conditions
- Higher timeframe trend analysis for better context
- Customizable visual interface
- Real-time market state identification
The system offers five different volatility modes:
- Tight: For low volatility periods and range-bound markets
- Normal: Balanced settings for typical trading conditions
- Loose: For increasing volatility environments
- FOMC: Designed for high-volatility market events
- Net: A comprehensive mode combining multiple volatility levels
Perfect for:
- Day traders and swing traders
- Futures and forex markets
- Stock and crypto trading
- Scalping to position trading
The indicator provides clear visual signals through:
- Dynamic trend lines
- Color-coded price bars
- Volatility-based support/resistance levels
- Higher timeframe trend alignment
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. The AI Trading Assistant is a tool to aid in decision-making but does not guarantee profitable trades. Always use proper risk management and trade responsibly. Past performance is not indicative of future results.