Overview

"L3 Counter Peacock Spread" is a comprehensive technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed by Blackmill Solutions UG. It employs a sophisticated combination of multiple moving averages, K-lines, and weighted analysis to provide traders with a robust set of visual tools for market analysis.

Multiple Moving Average Analysis

Combines short and long-term moving averages (MA1, MA3, MA10, MA30)

Utilizes both Simple Moving Averages (SMA) and Weighted Moving Averages (WMA)

Creates a dynamic band system for trend identification

K-Line System

Generates 10 unique K-lines derived from MA30 and MA1

Each K-line represents different sensitivity levels

Provides gradual color transitions for better visual analysis

Advanced Visualization

Color-coded lines based on trend direction

Transparency gradients for K-lines

Visual overlays for quick trend identification

Moving Average Settings

MA3 Period: Short-term trend identification (default: 3)

MA10 Period: Medium-term trend analysis (default: 10)

MA30 Period: Long-term trend baseline (default: 30)

MA1 Period: Immediate price reaction (default: 1)

SMA High Parameters

SMAD3-11: Five different periods for high price analysis

Customizable periods for each SMA calculation

WMA Parameters

WMA3-11: Five weighted averages with different periods

Enhanced price weighting for recent market activity

Visual Settings

K-Line Base Color: Customizable base color for K-lines

MA Line Color: Color setting for moving averages

Line Width: Adjustable width for all indicator lines

Trading Scenarios

Trend Identification: Multiple timeframe analysis

Support/Resistance: K-line clustering areas

Momentum Analysis: Moving average relationships

Price Action Confirmation: Multiple indicator confluence

Best Used For

Swing Trading

Position Trading

Intraday Analysis

Trend Following Strategies

Compatible with all trading instruments

Works on all timeframes

Optimized for MT5 platform performance

Professional-grade calculations

Key FeaturesIndicator ParametersApplicationsAdditional Information

The indicator combines classical technical analysis concepts with modern visualization techniques, making it suitable for both novice and experienced traders. Its adaptable parameters allow for customization across different trading styles and market conditions.

Risk Disclaimer

RISK WARNING: Trading in financial instruments carries a high level of risk to your capital with the possibility of losing more than your initial investment. Trading is not suitable for everyone and requires knowledge and experience. You should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before making any investment decisions. Past performance of this indicator is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DISCLAIMER: This indicator is provided "as is" without any representations or warranties, express or implied. I make no representations or warranties in relation to the trading recommendations, analysis, or information provided by this indicator. The user assumes all risks associated with the use of this indicator, including but not limited to market risk, financial risk, and technical analysis risk.

The information provided by this indicator should not be considered as financial advice. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Note: This indicator is an advanced technical tool and understanding of moving averages and trend analysis is recommended for optimal usage.



