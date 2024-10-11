Gmail to MT5
- Utilities
- Nguyen Hoang Phu
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 14 March 2025
- Activations: 10
Gmail to MT5 is a tool that automates the process of transferring trading signals from your Gmail inbox directly to your MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It's a bridge that connects these two platforms, allowing you to receive and execute trades based on information sent via email.
- No DLL, no .exe, and no external software
- Can receive TradingView signals
- Would you like more features? We'd be glad to implement them based on your needs
How to set up:
- Create an app password at https://myaccount.google.com/apppasswords and save it
- Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add "mail.google.com" to the list (see screenshot)
- Run the EA
Trade examples:
- To buy 0.1 lot EURUSD, stop loss 50 ticks, take profit 25 ticks: Buy, EURUSD, risk = 0.1, sl = 50, tp = 25
- To sell 0.2 lot GBPUSD, stop loss 20 ticks, take profit 10 ticks: Sell, GBPUSD, risk = 0.2, sl = 20, tp = 10
It's exactly the tool I was looking for. I bought it, it works flawlessly. Thanks to this tool, I was able to create my own expert using tradingview indicators. The only problem is that it works with e-mail, so there is a slight delay when opening a transaction. This is a natural problem between platforms. In my tests, I measured the delay as approximately 0.6 milliseconds.
edit: I wrote it wrong. Correct 6 milliseconds