Gmail to MT5

5

Gmail to MT5 is a tool that automates the process of transferring trading signals from your Gmail inbox directly to your MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It's a bridge that connects these two platforms, allowing you to receive and execute trades based on information sent via email.

  • No DLL, no .exe, and no external software
  • Can receive TradingView signals
  • Would you like more features? We'd be glad to implement them based on your needs

How to set up:

  1. Create an app password at https://myaccount.google.com/apppasswords and save it
  2. Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add "mail.google.com" to the list (see screenshot)
  3. Run the EA

Trade examples:

  1. To buy 0.1 lot EURUSD, stop loss 50 ticks, take profit 25 ticks: Buy, EURUSD, risk = 0.1, sl = 50, tp = 25
  2. To sell 0.2 lot GBPUSD, stop loss 20 ticks, take profit 10 ticks: Sell, GBPUSD, risk = 0.2, sl = 20, tp = 10

Recensioni 1
Ali demirtas
47
Ali demirtas 2024.12.09 13:46 
 

It's exactly the tool I was looking for. I bought it, it works flawlessly. Thanks to this tool, I was able to create my own expert using tradingview indicators. The only problem is that it works with e-mail, so there is a slight delay when opening a transaction. This is a natural problem between platforms. In my tests, I measured the delay as approximately 0.6 milliseconds.

edit: I wrote it wrong. Correct 6 milliseconds

Prodotti consigliati
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Utilità
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5   è una soluzione innovativa per qualsiasi trader principiante o esperto! Porta il concetto di forza valutaria a un livello completamente nuovo, poiché lo combina con l'azione dei prezzi e può essere applicato su qualsiasi simbolo/coppia, a parte le solite 28 combinazioni delle 8 principali valute. Ciò significa che puoi scambiare la forza o la debolezza di qualsiasi coppia, comprese tutte le valute, le materie prime e le criptovalute (non gli indici). È un
Copy MT5 MT5
Andriy Motuzka
Utilità
Copier of deals from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 ( MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). There is a demo version (restricting by grades and by lots) Works only in the mode of hedging Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Utilità
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
Magic Curves MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Indicatori
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Utilità
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Trade Assistant B90
Mohammadbagher Ramezan Akbari
Utilità
Trade Assistant B90 is designed for manual trading so that it helps us to manage capital and position well. This expert has the ability to change the default inputs of the expert as desired before use. You can see the expert entries in the photo below, each of which we explain below. 1.    Background Color : With this entry, you can change the assistant's background Color 2.    Font size: You can change the size of the fonts used in the assistant. 3.    Button‌ color: Change the color of assis
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (115)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
Foxnex Multi Symbol Equity Protection System
Aneeq Israr Qureshi
Utilità
Advanced Multi-Symbol Equity Protection & Hybrid Stops System Overview Professional-grade equity protection system designed for traders managing multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Features both individual symbol controls and master account-wide protection mechanisms. Key Features Hybrid Take Profit System - **Fixed TP:** Set specific profit targets per symbol - **Trailing TP:** Dynamic profit protection that follows price - **Hybrid Mode:** Combines both methods for optimal results
Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
Utilità
Excellent Multiplatform Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the receiver of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals multiplier" (usefu
Trade Performance Journal
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilità
Trade Performance Journal — Your Visual Trading Summary Tool Trade smarter by understanding your performance. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an instant visual summary of your trading results directly on the chart. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this tool helps you stay on top of your performance metrics with ease. Key Features Flexible Time Analysis View your performance by Quarter, Month, or Half-Year. Easily switch between display modes to analyze your res
FREE
Local Trade Copier MT5
Rashed Samir
3 (1)
Utilità
Local Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the   local   mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system. It fully suppo
Quick Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
Utilità
"Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20920). Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT
Reverse Trades Copier for Source
Jinsong Zhang
1 (1)
Utilità
Reverse TradeCopier for Followers   can copy trades from an account that is running Reverse TradeCopier Source . Features: Copies trades from one source (master) account to multiple following (slave) accounts. Allows investor (read only) password for source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different brokers. Works with different quotes symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, etc.). Can copy orders from 4-digit quotes platform to 5-dig
Remote Trade Receiver MT5
Rashed Samir
Utilità
Free Slave Version – Remote Trade Receiver MT5. This is the FREE Slave version of our professional Remote Trade Copier system. It allows you to receive trades from a Master account running our full Copy Trade solution. Designed for simplicity and reliability, this version is read-only and cannot send trades or operate independently. Key Features: One-click setup – simply connect to the Master. Fast and accurate order copying. Supports all symbols, order types, and brokers. Minimal resource us
FREE
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Utilità
L'utility "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " sposta lo Stop Loss per tutte le posizioni attualmente aperte (multi-symbol trailing). È destinato principalmente ad assistere nel trading manuale. Non ci sono restrizioni per l'utilità né per il nome della coppia di valute né per l'identificatore individuale (numero magico): l'utilità elabora assolutamente tutte le posizioni attualmente aperte. L'unità di misura dei parametri "   Trailing Stop   " e "   Trailing Step   " è il punto (la differenza tra il p
Flash Copy MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (1)
Utilità
The program is use to copy trading from MT5 to MT4 and MT5 on local PC or copy  over the Internet .  Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server at same time,  include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA  for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal), download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide
TradeForge Trade Copier
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Utilità
️ TradeForge Trade Copier – Replica istantanea delle operazioni tra account MT5 TradeForge Trade Copier è un Expert Advisor per MT5 che replica le operazioni da un account (Master) a più account (Slave). Perfetto per fund manager, prop trader e trader privati che desiderano applicare una strategia unica su diversi broker e diversificare il rischio. Concetto principale: Trading tramite copia / mirror trading Ideale per gestire più account client Consente di utilizzare la stessa strategia su
TradesOnChart MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilità
The utility displays in a convenient form the historical trades made on the account. You can filter trades by magic or comcent, display only profitable or losing trades, and only buy or sell trades. Using this utility, you can see trade entry and exit points, stop loss and take profit levels, trade profit, magic number and comment, order ticket and order size - you only need to run the utility on the chart of the currency pair you want information on get and customize the input parameters. MT4
CopyMaster mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4 (4)
Utilità
Questa utility ti consentirà di copiare qualsiasi operazione da un terminale con l'impostazione Master ad altri terminali con l'impostazione Slave Allo stesso tempo, puoi scegliere quali coppie copiare, impostare la dimensione dell'ordine copiato in base a diversi parametri. Impostare le perdite limite di prelievo o copiare solo operazioni redditizie È possibile copiare offerte da MT4 o MT5 a MT4 o MT5 altri broker Ora non sarà difficile copiare i segnali di qualsiasi consulente esperto che
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilità
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.36 (25)
Utilità
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilità
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilità
Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights! Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5? READ THIS FOR SETUP GUIDE Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take prof
SonicTradeCopier MT5
Farrukh Aleem
5 (1)
Utilità
SonicTradeCopier: (Best for scalping) Easy Fast Reliable trade copier. Copy trades from one terminal to an other (internet copy feature coming soon.) MT4 to MT4. MT4 to MT5. MT5 to MT5. MT5 to MT4. MT4/MT5 to any other platform copy possibility for custom made solutions. Reverse trading. Advance filters for traders. Features: (Setting up copying policies) Sender only has to setup  signal name and start sending signals [ You must start signal sender first always ]. Receiver sets up  signal nam
K Trade Assistant Pro MT5
Kaijun Wang
1 (1)
Utilità
Assistente: Trade Assistant-MT4 (clicca per scaricare) Trade Assistant-MT5 (clicca per scaricare) Si prega di leggere attentamente le istruzioni per l'uso. Nozioni di base: Apertura e chiusura rapida delle posizioni, apertura e chiusura delle posizioni con un clic, inserimento degli ordini con un clic Commercio con linea di trazione Slittamento/spostamento automatico Simboli vicini Profitto protetto Sposta SL Proteggi SL di coda Controllo del rischio dell'account L'ombra dell'ordine Aggiun
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
Utilità
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilità
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5 progettato per copiare operazioni da un conto MT5 di origine a più conti MT5 o MT4 sullo stesso PC. Questo strumento è ideale per replicare operazioni su conti di clienti o portafogli con parametri personalizzabili, inclusi dimensioni dei lotti, stop-loss/take-profit e opzioni di copia inversa. Semplifica la gestione delle operazioni senza eseguirle in base alla logica di mercato, offrendo una sincronizzazione flessibile per diverse
Just Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
4.75 (4)
Utilità
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilità
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Prop Firm Guardian
Prime Horizon
Utilità
Prop Firm Guardian PRO - Equity Protector Supera le tue sfide Prop Firm automatizzando la tua disciplina. La causa principale dei fallimenti nel trading finanziato non è la strategia, ma la gestione del rischio. Raggiungere la Perdita Giornaliera Massima (Daily Drawdown) per errore o per emozione è fatale. Prop Firm Guardian PRO è la tua rete di sicurezza automatica. Monitora in tempo reale l’equity del tuo conto e chiude TUTTO PRIMA che il limite venga superato. ️ FUNZIONAMENTO Questo utilit
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Utilità
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilità
ATTENZIONE  per una versione di prova gratuita visita il mio sito web. Manuale RiskGuard Management — Il tuo alleato definitivo per un trading senza compromessi. Lot Calculator — Calcolo automatico della size. Quantum — Rischio automatico per massimizzare i profitti e ridurre i drawdown. Automatic Journal — Incluso e scaricabile gratuitamente dal mio sito. Automatic Screenshot — Due screenshot: uno in apertura e uno in chiusura del trade. Partial Profit — Uscite parziali gestite in modo intell
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilità
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilità
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilità
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilità
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms like Apex , etc. What it does Live mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Symbol routing:  Map your chart (e.g., US100/USTEC) to the right futures contract (MNQ/NQ/MES/ES/…); roll-aware (quarterly/monthly). Position cap: Limit how many MT5 positions are mirro
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilità
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilità
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilità
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Utilità
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilità
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
Utilità
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilità
Partial Close Expert   è uno strumento che combina numerose funzioni in un unico sistema automatizzato. Questo EA può aiutare i trader a gestire le proprie posizioni in modo più efficace, offrendo molteplici opzioni per gestire il rischio e massimizzare i potenziali guadagni. Con Partial Close Expert, i trader possono impostare un       chiusura parziale       livello per bloccare i profitti, un       stop mobile       livello per proteggere i profitti e limitare le perdite, un       pareggiare
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilità
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilità
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilità
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilità
TASTIERA DI TRADING Uno strumento avanzato per un trading agile e preciso sui mercati finanziari. Progettata per i trader che operano su strumenti come DAX, XAU/USD, Forex e altri mercati (scalping, intraday, swing, ecc.), questa tastiera consente di eseguire operazioni con un solo clic e con diverse configurazioni professionali. La "Tastiera Scalping Giornaliera" consente di aprire, chiudere e proteggere le operazioni con un solo clic, ideale per fare trading su M1/M5 senza perdere tempo. Incl
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Utilità
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilità
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Utilità
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di trading Binance per MT5 1. Questo prodotto include grafici in tempo reale da websocket, grafici storici e aggiornamenti automatici al riavvio del terminale MT5 per un funzionamento fluido senza alcun intervento manuale, consentendoti di fare trading su Binance senza intoppi. Trading, grafici in tempo reale e dati storici disponibili per Spot e Futures Funzionalità del grafico: 1. Grafico OHLC in tempo reale tramite Websocket (WSS) 2. Cronologia degli aggiornamenti tramite API 3.
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Altri dall’autore
Gmail to MT4
Nguyen Hoang Phu
Utilità
Gmail to MT4 is a tool that automates the process of transferring trading signals from your Gmail inbox directly to your MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It's a bridge that connects these two platforms, allowing you to receive and execute trades based on information sent via email. No DLL, no .exe, and no external software Can receive TradingView signals Would you like more features? We'd be glad to implement them based on your needs How to set up: Create an app password at   https://myaccount.goo
Filtro:
Ali demirtas
47
Ali demirtas 2024.12.09 13:46 
 

It's exactly the tool I was looking for. I bought it, it works flawlessly. Thanks to this tool, I was able to create my own expert using tradingview indicators. The only problem is that it works with e-mail, so there is a slight delay when opening a transaction. This is a natural problem between platforms. In my tests, I measured the delay as approximately 0.6 milliseconds.

edit: I wrote it wrong. Correct 6 milliseconds

Nguyen Hoang Phu
16861
Risposta dello sviluppatore Nguyen Hoang Phu 2024.12.09 16:21
Great to hear that you're finding the tool so useful! Regarding the delay, did you mean 0.6 seconds? 0.6 milliseconds is insanely fast, I don't think it's possible
Rispondi alla recensione