Simple GMMA

This is a very simple multiple moving average indicator.





It can display 12 moving averages.

The time axis of the moving averages can be changed in the input field of the indicator.

The process is faster than the 12 moving averages included with MT4.





We also have a buffer set up so you can access it from an Expert Advisor.

*For advanced users.





If you have any questions or requests, please message me.





Thank you. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124997



