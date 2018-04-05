Klu Gold

  • Experts
  • Patience Dede Klu
    Patience Dede Klu

    Patience Dede Klu

    • Analyst and Developer at  Junes International
    • Ghana
    • 120
    I am just a Passionate forex trader and developer with a strong background in creating custom indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs). As a 30-year-old analyst, I combine my love for trading with technical expertise to develop innovative tools that enhance trading strategies. With a portfolio of
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 12
This Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool designed to help traders capture profitable opportunities by leveraging Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and other Moving Averages (MAs) to detect market trends. The EA works by carefully analyzing the trend direction and volatility to generate precise entry points for trades, ensuring you enter the market at the most optimal moments.

Risk management is a key feature of this EA, offering several built-in tools to protect your capital. It includes a customizable Stop Loss (SL) trigger to limit potential losses, as well as a moving SL mechanism that adjusts with market conditions to secure profits as the trade progresses. Additionally, the EA allows you to specify how much of your account balance to risk on each trade, with a default setting of 1%, ensuring you maintain control over your exposure.

Designed to be user-friendly and flexible, this EA combines sophisticated technical analysis with effective risk management to maximize your trading potential while minimizing unnecessary risk. Whether you're a novice or experienced trader, this EA offers a reliable and strategic approach to navigating the markets.

Financial markers carry lots of risk and my Ea does not guarantee excess profit nor does it promise no losses.
Use with Caution. It was made with love.

NB use it on XAUUSD 
.........5m Timeframe...............


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Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
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