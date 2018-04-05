This Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool designed to help traders capture profitable opportunities by leveraging Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and other Moving Averages (MAs) to detect market trends. The EA works by carefully analyzing the trend direction and volatility to generate precise entry points for trades, ensuring you enter the market at the most optimal moments.





Risk management is a key feature of this EA, offering several built-in tools to protect your capital. It includes a customizable Stop Loss (SL) trigger to limit potential losses, as well as a moving SL mechanism that adjusts with market conditions to secure profits as the trade progresses. Additionally, the EA allows you to specify how much of your account balance to risk on each trade, with a default setting of 1%, ensuring you maintain control over your exposure.





Designed to be user-friendly and flexible, this EA combines sophisticated technical analysis with effective risk management to maximize your trading potential while minimizing unnecessary risk. Whether you're a novice or experienced trader, this EA offers a reliable and strategic approach to navigating the markets.

Financial markers carry lots of risk and my Ea does not guarantee excess profit nor does it promise no losses.

Use with Caution. It was made with love.



NB use it on XAUUSD

.........5m Timeframe...............



