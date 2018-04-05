Patient Rocket EA

  • Experts
  • Patience Dede Klu
    Patience Dede Klu

    Patience Dede Klu

    • Analyst and Developer at  Junes International
    • Ghana
    • 120
    I am just a Passionate forex trader and developer with a strong background in creating custom indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs). As a 30-year-old analyst, I combine my love for trading with technical expertise to develop innovative tools that enhance trading strategies. With a portfolio of
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 19
Patient Rocket utilizes bollinger bands and alligator to guide the EA to make trades based on the parameters set . its a slow moving train. Dont over risk and you will earn a good fortune. Great EA for people who need a constant smaller profits while minimizing risk. It trades trend and you will love it. Do try it before buying.... 
Also; Please Note
 Futures and forex trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor.
 An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.
 Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or life style.
Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading.

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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
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Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (24)
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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This Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool designed to help traders capture profitable opportunities by leveraging Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and other Moving Averages (MAs) to detect market trends. The EA works by carefully analyzing the trend direction and volatility to generate precise entry points for trades, ensuring you enter the market at the most optimal moments. Risk management is a key feature of this EA, offering several built-in tools to protect your capital. It include
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