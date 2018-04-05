Patient Rocket EA

Patient Rocket utilizes bollinger bands and alligator to guide the EA to make trades based on the parameters set . its a slow moving train. Dont over risk and you will earn a good fortune. Great EA for people who need a constant smaller profits while minimizing risk. It trades trend and you will love it. Do try it before buying....

Also; Please Note

Futures and forex trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor.

An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.

Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or life style.

Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading.



