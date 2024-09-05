NTicks Candle
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Yu ZhangI am a senior practitioner in Fintech industry.
And I have done a lot of academic research on financial markets.
From 2012, I work as a Quant.
Forex, stock and futures are my main trading varieties.
I can use MQL4, MQL5, C++, MySql, and Python.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
1. What is this
Due to the limitation of MT5 software, we can only see the minimum 1-minute candlestick chart.
Sometimes this is not enough for high-frequency traders, or we want to see a more detailed candlestick chart.
This tool allows you to see:
A candlestick chart composed of N ticks, which allows you to better understand the price fluctuations.
For example, each candle line has 20 ticks, or 70 ticks.
2. Parameters:
NTick = 70; // The tick cnt for one candle
BandsPeriod = 20; // Bollinger Bands period
BandsDeviations = 2.0; // Bollinger Bands deviation.