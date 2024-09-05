Second Candle

1. What is this

Due to the limitation of MT5 software, we can only see the minimum 1-minute candlestick chart.

Sometimes this is not enough for high-frequency traders, or we want to see a more detailed candlestick chart.

This tool allows you to see:

A candlestick chart composed of N seconds, which allows you to better understand the price fluctuations.

For example, each candle line has 20 seconds, or 30 seconds.


2. Parameters:

SecondCandle = 20;          // The second cnt for one candle, Needs to be divisible by 60.

BandsPeriod = 20;   // Bollinger Bands period

BandsDeviations = 2.0;  // Bollinger Bands deviation.


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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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