Theranto v3


  //////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////


     https://www.nxfx.ca/                                           

                                                                                                                 Live Signal  =    signals

An expert based on    ( AUD , CAD )

Download Setfile on Comment 

3X Expert ( theranto v1,v2,) + GER30VIP 

  After Parched Theranto V3 text me for received Free  2 License  of Theranto V2 and v1   + Live and Demo Account 

Get     free   License of Hell dogs PRO   


 Time frame    =   M15 

Working Time    24 hours   5 day week

 Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working 

   Have Stop loss Base on Max DD 

it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system,                                                                                                                        

which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pair :   AUD , CAD                                                              

The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.

 This Expert use RSI , ATR , Candle patterns to find best level for inter Trade on Pull Back 


This Expert is  Scalper 

He  Follow the Trend on Pullback Time 

Sentiment Analysis: With advanced techniques in sentiment analysis, 

News Link =  http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml           Open Tool < Options < Copy and past Link on URL Web 


  Symbol
   AUDCAD
  Time frames
   M15 
  Minimum Deposit
   500$ - 1000$
  Brokers
   ECN - Low Soread
  Leverage
   1:500


