Theranto v3
- 专家
-
Hossein Davarynejad😎 Hey Guys! Welcome to NXFX
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- 版本: 1.3
- 更新: 17 十一月 2025
- 激活: 20
////// THEHRANTO V3 ///////
**** Important ******
This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals
An expert based on ( AUD , CAD )
Download Setfile on Comment
Time frame = M15
Working Time 24 hours 5 day week
Make sure To Active Filter News in backtest news filter is not working
Have Stop loss Base on Max DD
it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system,
which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pair : AUD , CAD
The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.
This Expert use RSI , ATR , Candle patterns to find best level for inter Trade on Pull Back
This Expert is Scalper
He Follow the Trend on Pullback Time
Sentiment Analysis: With advanced techniques in sentiment analysis,
News Link = http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml Open Tool < Options < Copy and past Link on URL Web
| Symbol
| AUDCAD
| Time frames
| M15
| Minimum Deposit
| 500$ - 1000$
| Brokers
| ECN - Low Spread
| Leverage
|1:500
Great EA. I've been for half a year. It works pretty well with Audcad, not heavy to VPS and stable work. If you trade as high risk can use 0.01 lot per 100 usd but I think to be stable, you better use at 0.01 per 400 USD or 500 USD. Monthly profit percentage I am earning is 4 - 6% depends on the market condition. You should talk to the developer he / she explain very details. I like it,. Thanks developer team.