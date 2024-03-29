Open Market Breakout Pro

Expert Advisor: OpenMarketBreakout

Preferred Timeframe: H1. This is not hardcoded, try out your own strategy.

General Description: The OpenMarketBreakout Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to capitalize on market breakouts during specific timeframes. This EA employs a sophisticated algorithm to identify opportune moments for initiating trades, focusing on breakouts from local high and low points. By harnessing this strategy, traders can potentially capture significant market movements and optimize their trading performance.

Disclaimer: It's important for traders to use strategies that include both winning and losing trades, rather than chasing after unrealistic promises of huge profits. No strategy can guarantee constant success, so it's crucial to manage risks wisely. In essence, success in trading isn't about chasing mythical "holy grails" but about using robust strategies like OpenMarketBreakout that focus on sustainable growth and prudent risk management. With this expert advisor, traders can approach the markets with clarity, knowing that their trading decisions are grounded in a strategy designed for long-term success.

About the autor: Lorenzo Mancuso is a seasoned professional in computer science, specializing in artificial intelligence and engineering. With a master's degree in computer science and over a decade of experience, he has played pivotal roles in leading fintech companies in Europe. His expertise lies in designing and implementing robust and scalable software. Leveraging his skills, this EA offers traders a reliable tool backed by years of industry experience and innovation. Traders can trust in the reliability and effectiveness of this expert advisor for navigating the financial markets with confidence.

Key Features:

  • Breakout Strategy: The EA specializes in identifying breakout opportunities, leveraging market dynamics to enter trades at optimal moments.
  • Customizable Parameters: Users have the flexibility to tailor the EA to their preferences through adjustable parameters, including stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and more.
  • Automatic and Fixed Lot Sizing: Choose between automatic lot sizing based on account balance or fixed lot sizes for precise risk management.
  • Intelligent Order Management: The EA intelligently manages orders, including the option to close opposite pending orders and apply trailing stop functionality.
  • Time-Based Execution: Trades are executed at specific time intervals, allowing traders to align their strategies with market openings and closings.

Parameters:

  1. Profit Settings:

    • Stop Loss: Set the desired stop loss level for trades (in points. 30 pips = 300). If set to 0, the EA will automatically set the value to the local peak.
    • Take Profit: Determine the take profit target for maximizing gains (in points. 30 pips = 300). If set to 0, the EA will automatically use the Profit Factor parameter.
    • Trailing Stop: Enable trailing stop functionality to secure profits while allowing for potential further gains (in points. 30 pips = 300). If set to 0, the EA will automatically use the Profit Factor parameter.
    • Profit Mode: Choose between fixed profit targets or dynamic trailing stop strategies.
    • Profit Factor: Useful to setup automatically the profit settings.
    • Price Mode: Select the reference price for pending order entry. Can be the current market price (Ask/Bid) or the Local Peak.
    • Bars Buffer: Define the range of bars used to identify local high and low points (Local Peaks).
    • Margin: Specify the additional distance from entry price to set orders. This could be useful to protect you from false signals

  2. Trade Settings:

    • Max Trades: Limit the maximum number of concurrent trades for the given symbol (both pending and open).
    • Expiration Hours: Set the duration (in hours) for pending orders before expiration.
    • Lot Mode: Choose between automatic lot sizing or fixed lot sizes.
    • Amount Per Lot: Determine the account balance multiplier for automatic lot sizing. Eg: amountPerLot=100, balance=1000, lotSize=1000/100*0,01 = 0,1
    • Lot: Set fixed lot size if applicable.
    • Close Opposite: Enable/disable the closure of opposite pending orders when one is triggered.

  3. Algorithm Settings:

    • Open UTC Hour: Define the hour for initiating trades.
    • Order Close UTC Hour: Set the hour for closing orders.
    • Magic Number: Assign a unique identifier for tracking EA transactions in MT4.

Setup: To utilize the OpenMarketBreakout EA, simply attach it to your MetaTrader 4 chart and configure the desired parameters according to your trading preferences. Once set up, the EA will automatically execute trades based on the specified parameters and market conditions.

Backtesting: Prior to live trading, it is recommended to conduct thorough backtesting to evaluate the performance of the EA under various market conditions. Backtesting allows traders to assess the effectiveness of the strategy and fine-tune parameters for optimal results.


Experience the power of market breakouts with the OpenMarketBreakout Expert Advisor and unlock new opportunities for trading success.

For further inquiries or assistance, feel free to reach out to the developer.

Copyright 2024, Lorenzo Mancuso & Armerina Investment. All rights reserved.


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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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Blade Runner
Lorenzo Mancuso
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Expert Advisor: BladeRunner Preferred Timeframe : D1. This is not hardcoded, try out your own strategy. General Description : The Blade Runner strategy in forex trading aims to identify and capitalize on potential price reversals by utilizing exponential moving averages (EMAs). Named after the iconic sci-fi film, this strategy involves monitoring multiple EMAs to gauge market momentum and direction. When certain conditions are met, such as the price interacting from above or below specific EM
Golden Ace
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Expert Advisor : Golden Ace Timeframe: H1. General Description: GoldenAce is an Expert Advisor (EA) that optimize support and resitances breakout trading strategies for the XAUUSD pair. Employing innovative trailing stop mechanisms and tailored trade settings, GoldenAce capitalizes on market dynamics while minimizing risks. GoldenAce represents a sophisticated yet accessible tool for traders seeking consistent returns in the dynamic world of Gold trading. Key Features: Dynamic Trailing Stop
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