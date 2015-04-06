Nasbot

The Nasbot Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an algorithmic expert advisor that opens, exits and manages positions based on the Pivot Point cross overs.

The logic that is used to define trade entries on The Nasbot EA is to buy when the Price Action is above the pivot.

All timeframes will work on The Nasbot expert advisor but our preference falls on the 1- Hour chart.

NOTE: The default settings in the EA should be left as is besides -  inp33_Ro_Value

Trade settings

  • inp16_VolumeSize- This is the lot size for opening trades. 
  • inp33_Ro_Value- This refers to Drawback this should be set in dollars for example the bot will open trades only if the floating P/L is greater than -300 if it is set to -300 this way you can manage the drawback.
  • inp16_TakeProfitPips- The fixed take profit value in points.
  • nip16_StopLossPips- The fixed stop loss value in points. 
  • inp15_TurmoverMinPips- Refers to the trading condition please leave as is
  • in32_CompareCount- If this setting is greater than 0, then the EA will be limited to a maximum of this number of trades at any one time.

Trade instrument: Nasdaq 100


Time Frame:1 Hour 


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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The Tachikomas
Khayelihle Sabelo Malimba
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The Tachikomas Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an algorithmic expert advisor that opens, exits and manages positions based on the MA   cross overs. The logic that is used to define trade entries on   TheTachikomas  EA is to   buy and sell   when the condition above are met. All timeframes will work on   The Tachikomas  expert advisor but our preference falls on the   1- Hour chart. NOTE:  The default settings in the EA should be left as is besides - Aggressive Trade settings Set Aggressive to true w
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