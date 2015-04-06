The Nasbot Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an algorithmic expert advisor that opens, exits and manages positions based on the Pivot Point cross overs.

The logic that is used to define trade entries on The Nasbot EA is to buy when the Price Action is above the pivot.

All timeframes will work on The Nasbot expert advisor but our preference falls on the 1- Hour chart.

The default settings in the EA should be left as is besides - inp33_Ro_Value

Trade settings

inp16_VolumeSize - This is the lot size for opening trades.

- This is the lot size for opening trades. inp33_Ro_Value - This refers to Drawback this should be set in dollars for example the bot will open trades only if the floating P/L is greater than -300 if it is set to -300 this way you can manage the drawback.

- This refers to Drawback this should be set in dollars for example the bot will open trades only if the floating P/L is greater than -300 if it is set to -300 this way you can manage the drawback. inp16_TakeProfitPips - The fixed take profit value in points.

- The fixed take profit value in points. nip16_StopLossPips - The fixed stop loss value in points.

- The fixed stop loss value in points. inp15_TurmoverMinPips - Refers to the trading condition please leave as is

- Refers to the trading condition please leave as is in32_CompareCount- If this setting is greater than 0, then the EA will be limited to a maximum of this number of trades at any one time.

Trade instrument: Nasdaq 100

Time Frame:1 Hour





