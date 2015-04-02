AIS Order Machine

MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION

<1>

Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020

Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days

Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS

<2>

In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders

It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory

In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day

<3>

It was 100% manual trading

And this special program was used to send large numbers of equally filled orders

Now you know and can use the technical secrets of that World Record in Trading 2020





QUICK START

<1>

To open multi-position immediately

<=1=> Set Input Parameter =COMMAND= to =OPEN=

<=2=> Set Input Parameter =TYPE= to =ORDER_TYPE_BUY= or =ORDER_TYPE_SELL=

<=3=> Set Input Parameter =ORDERS TOTAL= to required number of orders/positions

<=4=> Set Input Parameter =ORDER VOLUME= to required volume of each order

<2>

To close multi-position immediately

<=1=> Set Input Parameter =COMMAND= to =CLOSE=

<=2=> Set Input Parameter =TYPE= to the same value that was used to open





INPUT PARAMETERS DESCRIPTION

<1>

=MAGIC NUMBER= is used to identify orders and positions by other programs

<2>

Input cluster =OPERATION=

<=1=> =COMMAND= defines action with open positions or pending orders

<=2=> =TYPE= defines type of open positions or pending orders for this action

<3>

Input cluster =FILLING=

<=1=> =ORDERS TOTAL= is used only to open positions

<=2=> the remaining 5 parameters are the same as in the ORDER window of terminal

<4>

Input cluster =ORDER SEND PARAMETERS=

<=1=> =DEVIATION= controls maximum allowed deviation

<=2=> =TIME INTERVAL= controls minimum allowed time interval between orders





SPECIAL ATTENTION!

<1> ALLOW =ALGO TRADING= IN INPUT WINDOW COMMON TAB

<2> ALLOW =ALGO TRADING= IN TOOLS/OPTIONS MENU EXPERT ADVISORS TAB





FREE DEMO VERSION www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740470





AIS CODE BASE www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/741598





AUTHOR AIS AIRAT SAFIN

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<1> HOLDER OF THE WORLD RECORD IN TRADING 2020 FOR FINANCIAL EFFICIENCY

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RESULT => 10000% FOR 16 DAYS



BALANCE START => 1,028,718 USD

PROFIT => + 103,923,826 USD

BALANCE FINAL => 104,952,544 USD



DETAILS => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS

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<2> CREATOR OF AIS TRADING ROBOTS SERIES ACB1 AND ACB6

=> OVER 100,000 DOWNLOADS FROM mql5.com CODE BASE

====================================================================== DOWNLOADS

=ACB1= SERIES EN+RU

AIS1 TRADING ROBOT www.mql5.com/en/code/8700 20000

AIS2 TRADING ROBOT www.mql5.com/en/code/8773 24000

=ACB6= SERIES

A SYSTEM: CHAMPIONSHIP 2008 FINAL EDIT www.mql5.com/en/code/8594 63000

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THE TOTAL NUMBER OF DOWNLOADS FOR AIS PUBLICATIONS IS OVER 300,000

=> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS/publications

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2024-02-09 17:35