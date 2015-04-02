AIS Order Machine
- Utilities
-
AIRAT SAFINAIS AIRAT SAFIN ﺍﻳص ﺍﻳرﺍد صافين
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION
<1>
Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020
Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days
Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS
<2>
In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders
It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory
In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day
<3>
It was 100% manual trading
And this special program was used to send large numbers of equally filled orders
Now you know and can use the technical secrets of that World Record in Trading 2020
QUICK START
<1>
To open multi-position immediately
<=1=> Set Input Parameter =COMMAND= to =OPEN=
<=2=> Set Input Parameter =TYPE= to =ORDER_TYPE_BUY= or =ORDER_TYPE_SELL=
<=3=> Set Input Parameter =ORDERS TOTAL= to required number of orders/positions
<=4=> Set Input Parameter =ORDER VOLUME= to required volume of each order
<2>
To close multi-position immediately
<=1=> Set Input Parameter =COMMAND= to =CLOSE=
<=2=> Set Input Parameter =TYPE= to the same value that was used to open
INPUT PARAMETERS DESCRIPTION
<1>
=MAGIC NUMBER= is used to identify orders and positions by other programs
<2>
Input cluster =OPERATION=
<=1=> =COMMAND= defines action with open positions or pending orders
<=2=> =TYPE= defines type of open positions or pending orders for this action
<3>
Input cluster =FILLING=
<=1=> =ORDERS TOTAL= is used only to open positions
<=2=> the remaining 5 parameters are the same as in the ORDER window of terminal
<4>
Input cluster =ORDER SEND PARAMETERS=
<=1=> =DEVIATION= controls maximum allowed deviation
<=2=> =TIME INTERVAL= controls minimum allowed time interval between orders
SPECIAL ATTENTION!
<1> ALLOW =ALGO TRADING= IN INPUT WINDOW COMMON TAB
<2> ALLOW =ALGO TRADING= IN TOOLS/OPTIONS MENU EXPERT ADVISORS TAB
FREE DEMO VERSION www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740470
AIS CODE BASE www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/741598
AUTHOR AIS AIRAT SAFIN
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<1> HOLDER OF THE WORLD RECORD IN TRADING 2020 FOR FINANCIAL EFFICIENCY
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RESULT => 10000% FOR 16 DAYS
BALANCE START => 1,028,718 USD
PROFIT => + 103,923,826 USD
BALANCE FINAL => 104,952,544 USD
DETAILS => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS
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<2> CREATOR OF AIS TRADING ROBOTS SERIES ACB1 AND ACB6
=> OVER 100,000 DOWNLOADS FROM mql5.com CODE BASE
====================================================================== DOWNLOADS
=ACB1= SERIES EN+RU
AIS1 TRADING ROBOT www.mql5.com/en/code/8700 20000
AIS2 TRADING ROBOT www.mql5.com/en/code/8773 24000
=ACB6= SERIES
A SYSTEM: CHAMPIONSHIP 2008 FINAL EDIT www.mql5.com/en/code/8594 63000
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THE TOTAL NUMBER OF DOWNLOADS FOR AIS PUBLICATIONS IS OVER 300,000
=> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS/publications
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2024-02-09 17:35