AIS Order Machine

MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION
<1>
Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020
Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days
Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS
<2>
In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders
It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory
In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day
<3>
It was 100% manual trading
And this special program was used to send large numbers of equally filled orders
Now you know and can use the technical secrets of that World Record in Trading 2020


QUICK START
<1>
To open multi-position immediately
<=1=> Set Input Parameter =COMMAND= to =OPEN=
<=2=> Set Input Parameter =TYPE= to =ORDER_TYPE_BUY= or =ORDER_TYPE_SELL=
<=3=> Set Input Parameter =ORDERS TOTAL= to required number of orders/positions
<=4=> Set Input Parameter =ORDER VOLUME= to required volume of each order
<2>
To close multi-position immediately
<=1=> Set Input Parameter =COMMAND= to =CLOSE=
<=2=> Set Input Parameter =TYPE= to the same value that was used to open


INPUT PARAMETERS DESCRIPTION
<1>
=MAGIC NUMBER= is used to identify orders and positions by other programs
<2>
Input cluster =OPERATION=
<=1=> =COMMAND= defines action with open positions or pending orders
<=2=> =TYPE=    defines type of open positions or pending orders for this action
<3>
Input cluster =FILLING=
<=1=> =ORDERS TOTAL= is used only to open positions
<=2=> the remaining 5 parameters are the same as in the ORDER window of terminal
<4>
Input cluster =ORDER SEND PARAMETERS=
<=1=> =DEVIATION=     controls maximum allowed deviation
<=2=> =TIME INTERVAL= controls minimum allowed time interval between orders


SPECIAL ATTENTION!
<1> ALLOW =ALGO TRADING= IN INPUT         WINDOW  COMMON          TAB
<2> ALLOW =ALGO TRADING= IN TOOLS/OPTIONS MENU    EXPERT ADVISORS TAB


FREE DEMO VERSION        www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740470


AIS CODE BASE            www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/741598


AUTHOR                   AIS AIRAT SAFIN

================================================================================
<1> HOLDER OF THE WORLD RECORD IN TRADING 2020 FOR FINANCIAL EFFICIENCY
================================================================================

RESULT        => 10000% FOR 16 DAYS

BALANCE START =>     1,028,718 USD
PROFIT        => + 103,923,826 USD
BALANCE FINAL =>   104,952,544 USD

DETAILS       => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS
================================================================================

================================================================================
<2> CREATOR OF  AIS TRADING ROBOTS SERIES ACB1 AND ACB6 
    =>   OVER 100,000 DOWNLOADS FROM mql5.com CODE BASE
====================================================================== DOWNLOADS
=ACB1= SERIES                                                              EN+RU
AIS1 TRADING ROBOT                              www.mql5.com/en/code/8700  20000
AIS2 TRADING ROBOT                              www.mql5.com/en/code/8773  24000
=ACB6= SERIES
A SYSTEM: CHAMPIONSHIP 2008 FINAL EDIT          www.mql5.com/en/code/8594  63000
================================================================================
THE TOTAL NUMBER OF DOWNLOADS FOR AIS PUBLICATIONS IS OVER 300,000
=>  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS/publications
================================================================================


2024-02-09 17:35

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Seconds Chart MT5
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Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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