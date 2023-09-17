FxStrike999SPT

FxStrike999_SPT_bot prop helper is a one-of-a-kind bot that is designed specifically for those who have problems with psychology, for those who have problems with psychology.
Who does not put stops and does not take profits, and eventually loses their deposits. But with our bot, all these problems will be solved! 
With FxStrike999_SPT_bot you will reach a new level of trading, where your deposit will grow steadily 
and you will stop worrying about your positions, the bot itself will set a stop loss and fix the profit in parts
(3 levels of profit-taking with the ability to set a percentage for fixing for each level),
And it will also trawl your stop loss in case of a sudden reversal in order to 
save your profits as much as possible :) Also, in one click, you can close all losing trades, or all profitable trades,
or even all transactions with one click.The control panel displays all the most necessary functions and it is possible to close the required percentage in one click 
positions by entering a value from 1 to 100% in the box (there are 3 such boxes and in each you can enter your percentage for fixing.)
Recommended products
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Experts
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Grid Balance
Tan Au Phuong
3.67 (3)
Experts
Automated Grid Trading Strategy Grid Balance EA is a powerful, highly customizable grid-trading tool built in MQL5 . It automatically opens buy and sell orders, assigns individual take-profit levels to each trade, and closes all positions once the overall profit target is reached—streamlining and optimizing the entire automated trading process. It is a reliable assistant for grid trading that demands efficiency and discipline. Get our EA now for just 93 before the price goes up to 150 Don’t miss
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldSKY EA , a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in   normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!      IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller GoldSky u ses the chart of the
King of Pullbacks
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Experts
King of Pullbacks — Expert Advisor King of Pullbacks is a proprietary Expert Advisor developed to exploit temporary price retracements within established bullish market structures . The trading logic is based on a multi-layer confirmation model that evaluates market conditions dynamically before any trade is executed. The internal methodology is non-disclosed and protected by design. General Trading Concept The EA focuses on: XAUUSD H4, H1 Recommended brokers: Exness, FBS, etc Trading with
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Experts
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Quantum AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Experts
Quantum AI Scalper Why Quantum AI Scalper? The financial markets move at the speed of light— Quantum AI Scalper is your edge. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this MetaTrader 5 indicator scans trends in real-time, executes precision scalping signals, and adapts to market shifts faster than humanly possible. Whether you’re chasing pips on USDJPY or riding volatile breakouts, Quantum AI turns complexity into opportunity. Key Features : AI-Powered Trend Analysis : Detects em
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025. This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal. The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management. Technical Architecture 1. Intelligent Signal Sy
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Neon Trade — a cutting-edge trading solution that opens the door to your financial freedom and the highest level of trading I aimed to create a unique trading solution capable of meeting the needs of any trader, regardless of their goals or tasks. The core idea was to combine machine learning with advanced trading techniques in a way that maximizes the benefits of their synergy. The system is suitable both for rapidly growing small accounts within 1–2 months and for long-term, multi-year invest
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Experts
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Snake Sclaper EA
Quang Thang Nguyen
Experts
The Snake Sclaper EA is a fully automated scalping robot that uses an optimization breakout strategy. Stop orders are utilized for the entrance to ensure the quickest execution possible. The trigger trailing stop can protect returns. Please test the EA in a demo account first. Recommend using the broker with low spread and VPS with low latency. No grid or martingale functionalities used by this EA! Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1863296 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1873917 Rec
X TrendFilter EA
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
Experts
X_TrendFilter EA Prop-Firm-Ready | Drawdown-Protected | Smart Risk EA X_TrendFilter EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand capital protection, consistency, and prop-firm compliance above all else. This EA is not a gambling robot . It is a risk-first validation system designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable — and to survive when they are not . Limited price $399 is only for 10 first sales. After 10 sales, the price will be raised +$100.
G Gold
Khalid Ait
Experts
In my early days, I wondered why everyone was obsessed with trading gold. Even though it caused them massive losses, they remained loyal to it! I tried to do the same, mastering gold, but I failed too. So, I conducted my own research to find the answer, and what I discovered was unexpected... g Gold is designed specifically for XAUUSD . You can find the set files in the description below. Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for i
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Buyers of this product also purchase
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Cool Martingale Pro EA
Truong Ve Quyen
Utilities
Cool Martingale EA – Smart Hedging and Auto Trading Cool Martingale EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for continuous trading on the attached chart symbol (e.g. XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY). The EA implements a smart hedging Martingale strategy with flexible inputs, margin protection, and an on-chart control panel for real-time adjustments. Key Features Automatic Buy/Sell hedging with Martingale multiplier Fully customizable parameters: lot size, gap distance, multiplier, TP points,
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilities
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilities
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
GRID for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
GRID for MT5 is a convenient tool for those who trade a grid of orders, designed for quick and comfortable trading in the FOREX financial markets. GRID for MT5 has a customizable panel with all the necessary parameters. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. The grid of orders can be either fixed - orders are opened with a fixed step, or have dynamic levels of op
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Utilities
I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy! The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary. Characteristics: - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor). - He does
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Utilities
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility for semi-automatic trading, order management, can also be used to restore unprofitable positions on the account. It has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders. It can work with manual orders, orders opened from the panel or orders opened by another Expert Advisor. It has a minimum of parameters, is easy to configure, works with any number of orders. For testing, use the visual mode in the strategy tester. MT4 version https://www.mql5
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
Utilities
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilities
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Utilities
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
Utilities
Make sure to join our Discord community over at www.Robertsfx.com , you can also buy the EA at robertsfx.com WIN NO MATTER IN WHICH DIRECTION THE PRICE MOVES This robot wins no matter in which direction the price moves by following changing direction depending on in which direction price moves. This is the most free way of trading to this date. So you win no matter which direction it moves (when price moves to either of the red lines as seen on the screenshot, it wins with the profit target you
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
Utilities
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Utilities
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Utilities
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
Utilities
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Utilities
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
Utilities
Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
Utilities
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
Utilities
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Utilities
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
WEB MT5 Licensing
Louis Allotey
Utilities
ABOUT THE PRODUCT Your all-in-one licensing software is now available. End users are typically granted the right to make one or more copies of software without infringing on third-party rights. The license also specifies the obligations of the parties to the license agreement and may impose limitations on how the software can be used. AIM OF THE SOFTWARE The purpose of this system is to provide you with a one-of-a-kind piece of software that will help you license and securely track your MT4/MT5
Service that warns you of your margin level
Serge Hilaire O Collin
Utilities
The purpose of this service is to warn you when the percentage of the margin level exceeds either a threshold up or down. Notification is done by email and/or message on mobile in the metatrader app. The frequency of notifications is either at regular time intervals or by step of variation of the margin. The parameters are: - Smartphone (true or false): if true, enables mobile notifications. The default value is false. The terminal options must be configured accordingly. - email (true or false)
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review