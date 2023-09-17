FxStrike999SPT
- Utilities
- Andrei Bogdanov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
FxStrike999_SPT_bot prop helper is a one-of-a-kind bot that is designed specifically for those who have problems with psychology, for those who have problems with psychology.
Who does not put stops and does not take profits, and eventually loses their deposits. But with our bot, all these problems will be solved!
With FxStrike999_SPT_bot you will reach a new level of trading, where your deposit will grow steadily
and you will stop worrying about your positions, the bot itself will set a stop loss and fix the profit in parts
(3 levels of profit-taking with the ability to set a percentage for fixing for each level),
And it will also trawl your stop loss in case of a sudden reversal in order to
save your profits as much as possible :) Also, in one click, you can close all losing trades, or all profitable trades,
or even all transactions with one click.The control panel displays all the most necessary functions and it is possible to close the required percentage in one click
positions by entering a value from 1 to 100% in the box (there are 3 such boxes and in each you can enter your percentage for fixing.)