The DailyHighLow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) provides a sophisticated tool for tracking daily price movements. Designed for traders who need clear, actionable insights into market highs and lows, this indicator automatically plots trend lines based on the highest and lowest prices over a customizable number of days.

Key Features:

Trend Lines Customization: Define colors, line styles, and widths for both broken and unbroken trend lines to suit your trading preferences.

Dynamic Updates: Automatically adjusts trend lines based on the latest market data, including handling breaks with distinct visual markers.

Flexible Parameters: Choose the number of days to display trend lines, set the time period for stopping trend lines after a break, and customize the appearance of both high and low trend lines.

Visual Clarity: Distinguish between broken and unbroken trend lines with distinct colors and line styles, making it easy to identify key market levels at a glance.

This indicator is ideal for traders who want to enhance their technical analysis with clear, adjustable trend lines reflecting daily price extremes. Whether you're analyzing short-term trends or longer-term movements, the DailyHighLow Indicator offers valuable insights to support your trading strategy.



