BBZ Donchain Channel

5
The Donchian Channel Indicator I created is a powerful tool for analyzing price trends and volatility. By plotting the highest high and lowest low over a specified period, it helps identify potential breakout opportunities and trend reversals. This indicator is valuable for traders seeking to understand market dynamics and make informed decisions based on price movements. Its simplicity and effectiveness make it an essential addition to any trading strategy.
Reviews 3
Attila SZABO
152
Attila SZABO 2025.05.19 21:46 
 

Ok!

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2024.11.01 16:33 
 

Excellent indicator

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Attila SZABO
152
Attila SZABO 2025.05.19 21:46 
 

Ok!

Kran5
814
Kran5 2025.03.02 02:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2024.11.01 16:33 
 

Excellent indicator

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