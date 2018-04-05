Special Auto Trend Lines Trading Strategy

The Special Auto Trend Lines Trading Strategy is an advanced Forex EA robot that automates trend line analysis for trading decisions. It identifies trends, determines entry and exit points, and manages risk with precision. This automated approach enhances trading efficiency, reduces emotional biases, and aims for consistent profitability across various market conditions, making it a valuable tool for both novice and experienced traders alike.
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4.67 (3)
Experts
EMA Trend Robot is a powerful expert advisor designed to follow strong directional movement using dual EMA confirmation. It avoids weak ranges, waits for clean trend setups, and executes trades with smart logic based on momentum, price strength, and volatility. The EA includes built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop to protect profits and reduce emotional trading. Suitable for beginners and professionals, it works on Forex pairs, GOLD, and major indices. Its goal is simple —
FREE
Super Boom and Crash Robot
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
1 (1)
Experts
The Super Boom and Crash Robot operates based on two key indicators: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the 200-period Moving Average (MA). It buys when the RSI is above 30, signaling potential for upward momentum, and the 200-period MA is positioned above the current price, indicating a bullish trend. Conversely, it sells when the RSI falls below 70, suggesting overbought conditions, and the 200-period MA is below the price, signaling a bearish trend. This strategy aims to capitalize on pric
FREE
Hegding More X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
5 (1)
Experts
Hedging More X - Advanced Risk-Control Trading Robot Hedging More X is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to take advantage of hedging strategies to manage risk and maximize potential profits in volatile market conditions. Ideal for traders who want to diversify their approach with smart trade balancing techniques, this EA operates seamlessly on major Forex pairs and synthetic indices. Key Features: Smart Hedging Algorithm: Opens counter-position trades based on dynamic market
FREE
The easiest 3 ema technique plus grid scalping
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
1 (1)
Experts
"The Easiest 3 EMA Technique + Grid Scalping (High WinRate)" describes a specific strategy in the realm of financial trading, with a focus on simplicity and effectiveness. Let's break down the key components: 1. **3 EMA Technique**: EMA stands for Exponential Moving Average, a type of moving average that places a greater weight and significance on the most recent data points. The '3 EMA' likely refers to a technique that uses three different EMAs with varying time frames to identify potential
FREE
BBZ Donchain Channel
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
5 (2)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Indicator I created is a powerful tool for analyzing price trends and volatility. By plotting the highest high and lowest low over a specified period, it helps identify potential breakout opportunities and trend reversals. This indicator is valuable for traders seeking to understand market dynamics and make informed decisions based on price movements. Its simplicity and effectiveness make it an essential addition to any trading strategy.
FREE
Forex Fakeout Grid
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
5 (1)
Experts
The Forex Fakeout or False Breakout + Grid Strategy EA is designed to detect deceptive market movements, where price briefly breaks key support or resistance levels and quickly reverses. This EA capitalizes on those false breakouts with a smart Grid system to maximize profit potential while controlling risk. Key Features: Automatic detection of Fakeouts or False Breakouts at major levels Smart Grid strategy to manage positions and average entries Ideal for range-bound and volatile market
FREE
Volume and Doji Strategy
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
Experts
The "Visa + Doji Strategy EA" is a concept in automated trading that combines the principles of Visa and Doji candlestick patterns in its algorithm. Here's a detailed description: Visa Component**: This part of the strategy utilizes an analogy to the Visa payment system, symbolizing fast, reliable, and global transactions. In trading terms, it represents swift entry and exit points in the market, identifying opportunities with high potential and minimal delay. The Visa component may use indicat
FREE
Power Hedging X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
3.75 (4)
Experts
Power Hedging X EA | Advanced Risk Management & Profit Protection Power Hedging X is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to control risk, maximize profit potential, and protect their accounts using strategic hedging techniques. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions to balance exposure, reduce drawdown, and secure profits even in volatile market conditions. Key Features: Automated Hedging Logic (Buy & Sell Balance) Smart Recovery System for D
FREE
The Candlestick Pattern
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
1 (1)
Experts
Here’s your MQL5 description for "4 Candlestick Pattern": 4 Candlestick Pattern is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that detects reliable price action patterns based on consecutive four-candle formations. This indicator simplifies pattern recognition for both reversal and continuation signals, enhancing your technical analysis. Whether you are a beginner or professional trader, this tool helps identify critical market turning points and potential trade setups with ease. Features: Detect
FREE
Power Hedging X MT4
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
3 (2)
Experts
Here’s a different, optimized MQL5 Market description for Power Hedging X MT4 : Power Hedging X MT4 | The Ultimate Hedging Robot for MetaTrader 4 Power Hedging X MT4 is a smart, fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 4, designed to protect your capital, manage risks, and generate steady profits using advanced hedging principles. This EA allows traders to handle both buy and sell positions simultaneously, reducing exposure to market unpredictability and aiming for consistent ac
FREE
ZZA Super Trade Assistant
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
Indicators
ZZA TRADE ASSISTANT  This ZAA trade assistant  indicator is very powerful. Here you can use this as your trading assistant . So while applying this use money management . This indicator can be use on 5 minutes timeframe, 15 minutes timeframe, 1 hour  minutes timeframe and above .  Try practice this on your demo account before using on real account . This indicator should apply on meta trader 5 .
FREE
Best Candlestick Pattern Lot Size Calculator
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
Experts
The Best Candlestick Pattern EA is a powerful trading tool designed to detect high-probability candlestick reversal patterns while automatically calculating the optimal lot size based on your account balance and a 2% risk per stop loss. This expert advisor combines classic candlestick strategy with precise money management, making it ideal for traders who want consistency and discipline in their trading approach. Key Features: Detects reliable candlestick reversal patterns (Pin Bars, Engulfing
FREE
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