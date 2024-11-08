SuperTrend MTF MT5

The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe.

Input parameters : 

ATR period used at chart timeframe        

ATR weight used at chart timeframe         

SuperTrend line width at chart timeframe  

Up trend line color at chart timeframe       

Down trend line color at chart timeframe   

Show trend line price at chart timeframe    

Trend line price color at chart timeframe   

Trend line price font size at chart timeframe    

Show SuperTredn MTF    : true or false

SuperTredn MTF timeframe (bigger than chart timeframe)   :  The time frame of SuperTrend at a larger time level (if the set MTF timeframe is less than or equal to the timeframe of the chart, SuperTrend MTF greater than the timeframe of the chart will be automatically displayed)

ATR period used at bigger timeframe      

ATR weight used at bigger timeframe        

SuperTrend line width at bigger timeframe    

Up trend line color at bigger timeframe     

Down trend line color at bigger timeframe  

Show trend line price at bigger timeframe    

Trend line price color at bigger timeframe    

Trend line price font size at bigger timeframe   
Recommended products
ParbMA The Most Intuitive Parabolic SAR
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
In the realm of technical analysis, ParbMA emerges as a highly intuitive tool for examining the Parabolic SAR trend . This innovative approach leverages a customizable line, distinguished by its versatility in color, shape, and width options. Such flexibility enhances visual analysis and significantly aids in strategizing and decision-making. The ParbMA (Parabolic Moving Average) is a custom technical indicator that combines the concepts of J. Welles Wilder's Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) a
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Delta Msnr Flex
Dely Ange Alex Dely
Indicators
DELTA MSNR FLEX Intelligent MSNR Structure Analysis & Key Level Detection — MetaTrader 5 DELTA MSNR FLEX is a professional indicator designed to analyze price structure and identify important MSNR levels directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Its objective is simple: transform significant market reactions into clearly identifiable levels, helping traders improve their market analysis and decision-making process. AUTOMATIC & MANUAL DETECTION DELTA MSNR FLEX provides a flexible approach to market
LBR Oscillator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
LBR Oscillator – 3/10 Oscillator The LBR Oscillator is an enhanced version of the classic 3/10 Oscillator, widely used and popularized by professional trader Linda Raschke. This indicator was developed following the original standard configuration used by Linda Raschke, with 3- and 10-period moving averages and a 16-period signal line, focused on reading momentum and changes in market rhythm. Conceptual Basis – How Linda Raschke Uses the 3/10 Oscillator Linda Raschke uses the 3/10 Oscillator as
Heiken Ashi Trend Engine
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Trend Engine Heiken Ashi shows you where the trend is. It does not show you the moment the trend turns, and it does not tell you whether the bigger picture agrees. That is where traders lose money on a tool they otherwise trust. Heiken Ashi Trend Engine closes both gaps. ===================================== It marks the turn, not just the trend. Every confirmed Heiken Ashi trend flip prints an arrow: BUY when the trend turns bullish, SELL when it turns bearish. No interpretation, n
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator Trend Direction ADX is part of a serie of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator. Tre
RSI Pro Alert
Fang Yu Lin
Indicators
# RSI Pro Alert - Advanced RSI Indicator A powerful professional-grade RSI indicator with intelligent alerts, scheduled snapshots, and multi-dimensional notifications to help you capture market opportunities with precision! --- ## Key Features ### Smart Signal Detection - **Precision Cross Detection** : Automatically identifies critical moments when RSI crosses overbought/oversold levels - **State Tracking Mechanism** : Real-time monitoring of market state changes (Overbought/Overso
PIPnova Signalizer Stochastic Rsi and Lwti
Yavuz Alabayirli
Indicators
Your feedback is very valuable to us. By sharing your experience, you help us improve and provide you with better service. Thank you! PIPnova – Advanced Signal Indicator (v2.1) PIPnova is a professional MetaTrader 5 signal indicator powered by advanced algorithms, a multi-layer filtering system, and real-time signal performance tracking. Key Features Powerful signal algorithm based on RSI , Stochastic , and a custom LWTI oscillator Automatic TP / SL level placement for each signal Outc
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Divergence Matrix Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicators
Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
MACD Ultimate MTF PRO
Hoai Nam Trinh
Indicators
MACD Ultimate MTF PRO   is a MetaTrader 5 indicator built for traders who use MACD but want more context than a simple crossover. A common issue with the standard MACD is that a crossover may look clear, while momentum is still weak, the histogram is fading, or higher timeframes are not aligned. This can happen often on XAUUSD, M5/M15 charts, and other fast-moving symbols. Current price: $69 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $79 . Co
Weekly CPR Custom
Sangmo Park
Indicators
(c) Uniprojects Weekly Pivot Custom Weekly Pivot Custom is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that plots weekly CPR, classic weekly pivot levels, and optional previous-week range levels directly on the chart. The indicator is designed for traders who use higher-timeframe weekly structure as part of daily or intraday planning. It calculates the current week levels from the previous weekly candle and can also draw a bounded number of historical weekly levels for review. What It Draws - TC:
Marcon s Deviation
Luiz Antonio De Sousa Marcon
Indicators
DESVIO DE MARCON  (Desvio Dinâmico de VWAP) O Desvio de Marcon é um indicador desenvolvido com o intuito de fornecer ao TRADER uma ferramenta capaz de antecipar pontos relevantes de suporte e resistência através de canais de desvios de VWAP traçados no gráfico.  Mas qual a diferença entre o Desvio de Marcon e os canais de desvio padrão da VWAP já existentes? O Desvio de Marcon utiliza um algoritmo estatístico desenvolvido por Luiz Antonio de Sousa Marcon, que lhe dá a capacidade de se auto calib
Fibo Box Santai
SAPARUDIN -
Indicators
Fibo Box Santai — Indicator Description What is this indicator? A custom MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that combines three main features in one tool: a colored ZigZag , automatic Fibonacci levels , and candle coloring based on trend direction. Main Features 1. Color ZigZag Draws a classic ZigZag line connecting swing high and swing low points. The line turns blue when price moves up (toward a peak) and red when moving down (toward a bottom).  2. Automatic Fibonacci Levels Each time a new confirm
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
Indicators
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
V Patterns Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Indicators
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops  (or Fibonacci Retracement)  are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and position themselves accordingly.  V pattern is a powerful bul
Trend Follower LukaHo
Lukasz Mariusz Holla
Indicators
TrendFollower (The Swiss Army Knife for Trends) Forget standard indicators. Discover TrendFollower – 5 strategies in one! Tired of indicators that show a buy signal when the market is long past its peak? Your moving averages are so laggy that they show last Tuesday's trend? Let's get this straightened out. I present to you TrendFollower – a powerful, modular framework (Institution-Grade) that analyzes market structure from five different perspectives. Whether you're a patient sw
Elliott Wave Detector Auto MTF Analysis
Imoro Abdul-rahaman
Indicators
MOST ELLIOTT WAVE TOOLS JUST DRAW LINES. THIS ONE ACTUALLY UNDERSTANDS THE RULES. Elliott Wave analysis is one of the most powerful — and most difficult — methods in technical trading. Most indicators fake it. They draw zigzag lines and call them waves without checking a single Elliott Wave rule. Elliott Wave Detector Pro is different. It was built from the ground up to detect, validate, and project Elliott Wave patt
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Trading Sessions Asia London NY
Yannick Dupont
Indicators
Not all hours are equal in trading. The same setup isn't worth the same at 3am and at the New York open. Trading Sessions colors the three major market sessions right on your candles, so you know at a glance WHEN you're trading. WHAT YOU SEE • Colored zones Asia / London / New York , laid over price • Asian High / Asian Low: the Asian range edges, so often hunted by London   and New York before the real move • A clock panel: the active session, live WHY IT MATTERS T
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Indicators
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
OBVstrengAlertArrow
Long Vu Duc
Indicators
Chỉ báo này sẽ thông báo cho bạn nếu cấu hình xu hướng thành công. Tín hiệu theo xu hướng không nên được tăng theo, nhưng tín hiệu mua ở mức giá thấp theo mô hình giao dịch thông thường của bạn, hoặc tín hiệu bán ở mức giá tốt, là một lựa chọn rất tốt. Hãy thiết lập nó trên khung thời gian lớn hơn và theo dõi các khung thời gian nhỏ hơn, bám sát các xu hướng chính. Tôi thường thiết lập ba khung thời gian gần nhau nhất và không bao giờ đi ngược tín hiệu của INdicator này. INdicator   này không có
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the revolutionary MT5 indicator, DARWIN Assistant   - your ultimate gateway to the world of successful trading! Designed with precision and expertise, DARWIN Assistant     operates on a special strategy that harnesses the power of advanced technical indicators - RSI, Stochastics, CCI, and Trends - across all time frames. Brace yourself for an extraordinary trading experience as this cutting-edge indicator offers you the most accurate signals for entry, enabling you to navigate the m
TradeAQ
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
LuoMo Volume & Price Structure 8.98 A multi-function chart indicator for   MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 , designed to display key volume, volatility, sentiment, and price-structure information directly on the main chart. Main Features Volume and price-based Support & Resistance Volume spike and exhaustion signals ATR volatility expansion alerts Volume Profile with HVN and LVN Bullish and bearish sentiment distribution Developing or fixed POC VAH and VAL levels Supply and Demand zones Volume-wei
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Buyers of this product also purchase
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
Btcusd Pro
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicators
BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Indicators
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicators
BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
More from author
SuperTrend MTF
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe. Input parameters :  ATR period used at chart timeframe     
TMA channel with showing trend
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
TMA Channel is a price channel obtained through a special calculation method based on traditional TMA . The channel has upper, middle, and lower tracks . When the price approaches or exceeds the upper track, it is already in an overbought state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and decline; When the price approaches or falls below the lower track, it is already in an oversold state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and rise . The indicator will d
Volatility Range Predict
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
Volatility Range is an indicator that calculates the range of volatility, predicting key levels such as potential resistance above and potential support below. The indicator can display volatility forecast ranges for the latest 50 days, 10 weeks, or 4 months. By observing these ranges, you can better identify reliable levels where combining with price action enhances trade accuracy significantly. You have the option to fill the rectangle area with color for easier observation, or leave it unfi
Multiple Symbols Price Action Scanner
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
Price Action Scanner is an indicator that identifies price behaviors and provides alerts. This indicator can simultaneously detect signals for up to 6 different symbols across various timeframes. By setting a separator, you can add different symbol names and timeframes. The indicator can detect multiple common signal types such as Pinbar, Engulfing Pattern, Inside Bar, Morning Star, Evening Star, Fakey, and display corresponding information in separate subcharts, indicating the direction of th
Multiple Symbols Price Action Scanner Pro
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
Price Action Scanner Pro is an indicator that identifies price behaviors and provides alerts, offering more features and customization compared to Price Action Scanner   (  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/118937?source=Site+Profile+Seller   )   . This indicator can simultaneously detect signals for up to 15 symbols across different timeframes. You can configure it to detect signals during specific trading sessions such as Asian, European, and US sessions, using different timeframes. This
Smart effective support and resistance levels
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
Support and Resistance Levels is an intelligent indicator that displays horizontal support and resistance levels, suitable for traders of different trading frequencies. You can select your preferred trading frequency, and the indicator will automatically calculate the support and resistance levels relevant to that frequency. Among these, the Bull-Bear Line is an interval used to distinguish the strength of bullish and bearish forces, and is an important level. You can combine it with other ind
TMA Channel with showing trend MT5
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
TMA Channel is a price channel obtained through a special calculation method based on traditional TMA . The channel has upper, middle, and lower tracks . When the price approaches or exceeds the upper track, it is already in an overbought state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and decline; When the price approaches or falls below the lower track, it is already in an oversold state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and rise . The indicator will
Multiple Symbols Price Action Scanner Pro MT5
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
Price Action Scanner Pro is an indicator that identifies price behaviors and provides alerts, offering more features and customization compared to Price Action Scanner. This indicator can simultaneously detect signals for up to 15 symbols across different timeframes. You can configure it to detect signals during specific trading sessions such as Asian, European, and US sessions, using different timeframes. This allows you to use lower timeframes for active trading periods and higher timeframes
Smart Effective Support and Resistence Levels MT5
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
Support and Resistance Levels is an intelligent indicator that displays horizontal support and resistance levels, suitable for traders of different trading frequencies. You can select your preferred trading frequency, and the indicator will automatically calculate the support and resistance levels relevant to that frequency. Among these, the Bull-Bear Line is an interval used to distinguish the strength of bullish and bearish forces, and is an important level. You can combine it with other ind
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review