Indicator Combiner Into One Indicator

5
Optimize your trading strategy of your custom indicators with the "Indicator Combiner Into One Indicator". This advanced tool combines multiple indicators, including your custom indicators, into a single, user-friendly interface. It generates an arrow signal based on your  custom indicators, simplifying your decision-making process. Ideal for traders of all levels, this indicator offers:

  •     Arrow Signals: Get a clear, single arrow signal that combines insights from your custom indicators, making it easier to interpret market trends.
  •     Custom Indicator Integration: Seamlessly incorporate your own custom indicators to tailor the signal to your unique trading strategy.
  •     Real-Time Alerts: Receive timely alerts during candle formation to capitalize on market movements as they happen.
  •     Enhanced Signal Accuracy: Benefit from a filtered signal that enhances the relevance and precision of your trading decisions.


        // ENTRY INDICATOR 
 STATUS=Disable/Enable
Indicator name = " Insert indicator name here ";
 Buffer arrows "UP" = 0;
 Buffer arrows "DOWN" = 1;
        //USE THIS TO FILTER THE ENTRIES
"INDICATOR FILTER 1"    
 STATUS=Disable/Enable
Indicator name = " Insert indicator name here ";
 Buffer arrows "UP" = 0;
 Buffer arrows "DOWN" = 1;

"INDICATOR FILTER 2"    
 STATUS=Disable/Enable
Indicator name = " Insert indicator name here ";
 Buffer arrows "UP" = 0;
 Buffer arrows "DOWN" = 1;

        //AFTER HOW MANY BARS NEXT SIGNAL 
Min. number of pass bars between arrows = " 0 "; 0 - means disabled

        //TIMEFILTER  
 STATUS=Enable Trading / Disable Trading
Hours = " 01 ";
Minutes= " 60 ";

        //ALERTS
  Enable sound alert=Enable / Disable
Enable Push Notifications=Enable / Disable
Enable Email Notifications=Enable / Disable


Upgrade your trading trategy  experience with the "Indicator Combiner Into One Indicator" and achieve greater trading efficiency and clarity. Use it now to transform your trading approach!
Recensioni 2
catalin1906
115
catalin1906 2024.08.01 12:47 
 

Best product I've every used! Very comprehensive and well developed. It reacts to the market and shows all the relevant data to make great trading decisions.

Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall’autore
