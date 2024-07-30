Indicator Combiner Into One Indicator
- Indicatori
- Puiu Alex
- Versione: 2.12
- Arrow Signals: Get a clear, single arrow signal that combines insights from your custom indicators, making it easier to interpret market trends.
- Custom Indicator Integration: Seamlessly incorporate your own custom indicators to tailor the signal to your unique trading strategy.
- Real-Time Alerts: Receive timely alerts during candle formation to capitalize on market movements as they happen.
- Enhanced Signal Accuracy: Benefit from a filtered signal that enhances the relevance and precision of your trading decisions.
// ENTRY INDICATOR
STATUS=Disable/Enable
Indicator name = " Insert indicator name here ";
Buffer arrows "UP" = 0;
Buffer arrows "DOWN" = 1;
//USE THIS TO FILTER THE ENTRIES
"INDICATOR FILTER 1"
STATUS=Disable/Enable
Indicator name = " Insert indicator name here ";
Buffer arrows "UP" = 0;
Buffer arrows "DOWN" = 1;
"INDICATOR FILTER 2"
STATUS=Disable/Enable
Indicator name = " Insert indicator name here ";
Buffer arrows "UP" = 0;
Buffer arrows "DOWN" = 1;
//AFTER HOW MANY BARS NEXT SIGNAL
Min. number of pass bars between arrows = " 0 "; 0 - means disabled
//TIMEFILTER
STATUS=Enable Trading / Disable Trading
Hours = " 01 ";
Minutes= " 60 ";
//ALERTS
Enable sound alert=Enable / Disable
Enable Push Notifications=Enable / Disable
Enable Email Notifications=Enable / Disable
