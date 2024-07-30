Indicator Combiner Into One Indicator





// ENTRY INDICATOR

STATUS=Disable/Enable

Indicator name = " Insert indicator name here ";

Buffer arrows "UP" = 0;

Buffer arrows "DOWN" = 1;

//USE THIS TO FILTER THE ENTRIES

"INDICATOR FILTER 1"

STATUS=Disable/Enable

Indicator name = " Insert indicator name here ";

Buffer arrows "UP" = 0;

Buffer arrows "DOWN" = 1;



"INDICATOR FILTER 2"

STATUS=Disable/Enable

Indicator name = " Insert indicator name here ";

Buffer arrows "UP" = 0;

Buffer arrows "DOWN" = 1;

//AFTER HOW MANY BARS NEXT SIGNAL

Min. number of pass bars between arrows = " 0 "; 0 - means disabled





//TIMEFILTER

STATUS=Enable Trading / Disable Trading

Hours = " 01 ";

Minutes= " 60 ";

//ALERTS

Enable sound alert=Enable / Disable

Enable Push Notifications=Enable / Disable

Enable Email Notifications=Enable / Disable

