ZoomChart

The ZoomChart indicator displays data from other timeframes on the current chart in the subwindow, acting as a magnifying glass or, conversely, shrinking the chart to display larger timeframes.

The ZoomChar indicator automatically tracks the current outermost bar on the chart and moves with the chart as it shifts.

The indicator can display data from another financial instrument, not limited to the main chart instrument.

The robot carries the function of “mirroring” - The ability to convert currency pairs, for example, from EUR/USD to USD/EUR, providing a new angle for market analysis.

