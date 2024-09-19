Gold Harvest MT5

3.92

Set files for Gold Harvest MT5   

Please just change Risk Level (1-40). No need other field change. It's only good works on XAUUSD H1 Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of 100 equity. You can test it first. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.

IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD / Gold
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit (For default setup): 100 equity.
  • Account Type: Low spreads account.
       

    Specifications:

    • Trade   XAUUSD / Gold
    • Every trade is protected with Stop Loss.
    • No grid system
    • Auto lots function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, 
    • Account for trade: Any

    Suggestion: 

    • Please use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
    • You can take high risk for low equity.
    • You should take low risk for big equity.
    • Follow money management by considering that trade can hit SL at any time.
    • You can use the recovery mode set file if necessary for recovery.


    Please contact me with any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah

    Also add me as a friend.






    Avis 14
    Vladislavs Dorodnovs
    108
    Vladislavs Dorodnovs 2025.08.08 12:56 
     

    Не советую брать 50% риск в настройках с маленьким балансом. Лучше около 15-25% для спокойной торговли. Мой опыт - точный вход, маленькая просадка и всегда профит. Иногда открывает сделку перед закрытием рынка и потом добавляются свопы, но это не критично. Вы можете рискнуть использовать 50% риск с маленьким балансом но есть шанс потерять деньги и не дождаться профита по сделке. Последняя моя сделка была с просадкой 99% и потом ушла в плюс. Да профит при риске 50% - очень большой, но слишком большой риск потери денег если рынок кратковременно поменяет направление. Лучше 50 долларов за сделку вместо 200, чем потерять все. В любом случае советник работает так как указано в описание - просто следуйте правилам контроля риска.

    OlivierP06
    136
    OlivierP06 2025.04.29 11:00 
     

    Hello, this robot is amazing. Installed 3 days ago... 9 past trades and 9 winning trades. Bravo for this work.

    Kouemou William Hemabou
    169
    Kouemou William Hemabou 2025.01.30 22:02 
     

    Great EA, I love this. It seems more consistent and profitable if you follow proper risk money management. Great work!... I highly recommend it

