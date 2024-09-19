Promotional offer for today, The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD.

Set files for Gold Harvest MT5

Please just change Risk Level (1-40). No need other field change. It's only good works on XAUUSD H1 Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of 100 equity. You can test it first. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.

IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch. (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)

Recommendations:



Currency Pair: XAUUSD / Gold

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit (For default setup): 100 equity.

Account Type: Low spreads account.

Specifications:



Trade XAUUSD / Gold

Every trade is protected with Stop Loss.

No grid system



Auto lots function incorporated

Very easy to install,

Account for trade: Any Suggestion: Please use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

You can take high risk for low equity.

You should take low risk for big equity.

Follow money management by considering that trade can hit SL at any time.

You can use the recovery mode set file if necessary for recovery.



Please contact me with any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah Also add me as a friend.



















