Algoactive trade xpert

Our advanced EA bot is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with sophisticated features and robust risk management strategies. Key features include:

Advanced Risk Management: Ensures your investments are protected with cutting-edge risk management algorithms. Trailing Stop Loss: Maximizes your profits by adjusting stop-loss levels according to market movements. KeyValue/ATR Multiplier: Utilizes a KeyValue/ATR multiplier of 12 and an ATR period of 50 for precise entry and exit points. M30 Chart Exclusivity: Optimized for use exclusively on the M30 chart, ensuring accuracy and reliability. XAUUSD Pair: Specially designed for trading the XAUUSD pair, leveraging its unique market dynamics. Trend-Based Algorithm: Follows market trends to capitalize on profitable opportunities. Martingale and Compounding: Incorporates Martingale and compounding features for enhanced growth potential.

It's just a demo so contact +91 9019008967 for the original version of the robot after payment.









Download the indicator and EA from this Google Drive link . The .ex4 file uploaded to the MQL market is different, so download it here.

Since it is a custom EA, it won't work until we install the indicator. Use the UT Bot custom indicator with values of 12 and 50 to work.