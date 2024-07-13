Algoactive trade xpert
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Our advanced EA bot is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with sophisticated features and robust risk management strategies. Key features include:
- Advanced Risk Management: Ensures your investments are protected with cutting-edge risk management algorithms.
- Trailing Stop Loss: Maximizes your profits by adjusting stop-loss levels according to market movements.
- KeyValue/ATR Multiplier: Utilizes a KeyValue/ATR multiplier of 12 and an ATR period of 50 for precise entry and exit points.
- M30 Chart Exclusivity: Optimized for use exclusively on the M30 chart, ensuring accuracy and reliability.
- XAUUSD Pair: Specially designed for trading the XAUUSD pair, leveraging its unique market dynamics.
- Trend-Based Algorithm: Follows market trends to capitalize on profitable opportunities.
- Martingale and Compounding: Incorporates Martingale and compounding features for enhanced growth potential.
It's just a demo so contact +91 9019008967 for the original version of the robot after payment.
Download the indicator and EA from this Google Drive link. The .ex4 file uploaded to the MQL market is different, so download it here.