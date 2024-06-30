ForeHedging Ea
- Utilities
-
Yaakov MarkosForex Trader.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 30 June 2024
- Activations: 5
Semi Automatic Ea (MT4). Buy or Sell or Let it Trade . Either Buy or Sell Manually with the panel. Second option: Press Auto with one of the 4 options. Plug and play mode.
This Panel can trade with very good result. As a Beginner trader as you ,if you want to be part of the 5% that can make it just give a chance and see
for your self.
1:500-1000 leverage, lower then that rise the balance times 2'
Recommend: Auto Trading choose one option from below.
$5000. false/true
$8000. false/true
$25000. false/true
ANY. false/true. choose all the details as you wish in properties .
Manually Setup. choose all 4 with false. and trade from the chart. also choose open trades:1 from the properties. that way you control how many trades to be open.